Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange hospitalised a day after ending fast

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange hospitalised a day after ending fast

The 43-year-old activist ended his fast at Mumbai's Azad Maidan by accepting a glass of fruit juice from BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota

Jarange, who hails from Jalna district in the Marathwada region, later left the venue in an ambulance for a medical check-up (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

A day after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ended his fast, doctors attend to him in a hospital here on Wednesday said he had dehydration and low blood sugar, and was being administered intravenous (IV) fluids.

Jarange, who began his hunger strike in Mumbai on August 29, called off the protest on Tuesday afternoon after the Maharashtra government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates, which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to OBCs.

The 43-year-old activist accepted a glass of fruit juice offered by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, the site of his agitation, marking the end of his fast.

 

Jarange, who hails from Jalna district in the Marathwada region, later left the venue in an ambulance for a medical check-up.

He was then shifted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he received treatment in the past as well.

"He is stable, but has dehydration and his blood sugar is a little low. He has weakness due to this. We have given him IV fluids. Blood reports are a little good. His kidneys are also good," a doctor monitoring his health told PTI.

"We will reduce his weakness by medication and then he will be given food orally. Last night (after admission in hospital) he had juice. He will be on liquid diet probably till tomorrow," the doctor said.

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

