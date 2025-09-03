LIVE news: Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to announce special flood relief for four states
Latest news updates: Catch all the latest developments here
BS Web Team New Delhi
In the wake of widespread destruction caused by floods, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately announce a special relief package for Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, while speeding up relief and rescue operations.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "Modiji, floods have caused massive destruction in Punjab. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is also extremely worrying."
"In such difficult times, your attention and the active help of the central government is extremely necessary. Thousands of families are struggling to save their homes, lives and loved ones," Gandhi wrote in a Hindi post on X.
He urged the government to "announce a special relief package immediately for these states, especially for farmers — and accelerate relief and rescue operations." Gandhi also issued a video statement reiterating his demand, adding, "It is saddening to see people struggle to save their families. Modi Ji it is the responsibility of the government to protect people. Immediately prepare a special relief package for the protection of these people."
AAP sends relief trucks to Punjab
On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispatched trucks carrying relief materials from Delhi to flood-affected Punjab, with the party's state president Saurabh Bharadwaj leading the first consignment.
Kejriwal posted on X, "AAP's Delhi state president Saurabh Bhardwaj is reaching Punjab with flood relief materials. From Delhi, every day, our leaders, MLAs, MPs, and common people will also go to Punjab with trucks carrying flood relief materials and provide their services there."
He added, "Many RWAs and businessmen are also contributing at their levels. People from across the country are extending their support to Punjab. The entire country stands with Punjab."
10:57 AM
Landslide in Jogindernagar forces evacuation of 15 houses
At least 15 houses in Ner Gharwarsra Panchayat, Jogindernagar—about 80 km from Mandi town—were evacuated following a landslide, police said on Wednesday.
Residents were safely moved as a precaution amid ongoing minor landslides in the area. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure public safety.
10:33 AM
State, Union ministers set to meet on GST overhaul
State and Union ministers will meet for two days from Wednesday to weigh the biggest cuts to consumption tax in eight years, aimed at spurring domestic demand in the face of economic headwinds from US tariffs. Coupled with cuts in personal tax unveiled in February, the cuts in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) are expected to boost consumption in the South Asian nation, whose economy grew at an unexpectedly higher pace of 7.8 per cent in the quarter to June.
10:19 AM
Rekha Gupta resumes Jan Sunwai at camp office after attack
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta resumed her Jan Sunwai at her camp office on Wednesday morning under tight security, two weeks after an assault on her during the public hearing programme. Residents from across the city attended the session, presenting their grievances and seeking assistance from the chief minister. The programme commenced at 8 am.
10:00 AM
AAP dispatches trucks with relief supplies from Delhi to flood-hit Punjab
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday dispatched trucks carrying relief materials from Delhi to flood-hit Punjab, with the party's state president Saurabh Bharadwaj leading the first consignment.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 10:00 AM IST