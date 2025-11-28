Friday, November 28, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Martian features may soon be named after Kerala's researchers and places

Martian features may soon be named after Kerala's researchers and places

Founded in 1919, the IAU's mission is to promote and safeguard astronomy in all its aspects, including research, communication and education, through international cooperation

Mars soil is toxic! It can wipe out living organisms: Study

"The IAU Working Group for Planetary System Nomenclature has approved the names Krishnan, Valiamala, Varkala, Thumba, Bekal, Krishnan Palus, and Periyar Vallis for seven features on Mars," the announcement dated November 24 reads.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Names of researchers and places from Kerala have been approved for geographic features on Mars -- among these is a 3.5-billion-year-old crater that will be named after pioneering geologist M S Krishnan, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) has announced.

"The IAU Working Group for Planetary System Nomenclature has approved the names Krishnan, Valiamala, Varkala, Thumba, Bekal, Krishnan Palus, and Periyar Vallis for seven features on Mars," the announcement dated November 24 reads.

Krishnan was the first Indian to serve as the Director of the Geological Survey of India in 1951.

"Once names are approved by the IAU WGPSN, they can be used on maps and in publications," Ramasamy Venugopal from the IAU's Office of Astronomy for Development said in an email to PTI.

 

Founded in 1919, the IAU's mission is to promote and safeguard astronomy in all its aspects, including research, communication and education, through international cooperation. Members of the organisation from across 92 countries are professional astronomers.

Also Read

school, Class, Students

Delhi nursery admissions for 2026-27 give top priority to proximity

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

No requests for EVM check from defeated candidates in Bihar election: EC

schools, education, students, teachers, professors, college

WB to complete non-teaching staff recruitment by Dec 31: Education Minister

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks govt for tough law on derogatory remarks against differently-abled

Bombay High Court

Volcanic ash from Ethiopia not to blame for Mumbai's poor AQI: High Court

Since inception, the IAU has been the arbiter of planetary nomenclature and was later recognised by the United Nations.

Large craters that are 50 kilometres or more in diameter can be named after scientists, especially those who have contributed significantly to the study of Mars, according to the IAU's nomenclature rules.

Smaller craters can be named after small towns and villages from around the world with populations of one lakh or less. "This category is simply a large source of crater names. No commemoration of specific towns or villages is intended," the rules say.

Located in the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala, Valiamala is home to the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, to which researchers who proposed the names for Martian landforms were affiliated with. The crater named after the place is located west of the Krishnan crater.

Varkala is a coastal municipality and a suburb in Thiruvananthapuram, well-known for its beach. The crater named after Varkala has been marked within the Krishnan crater, according to the IAU's website.

The Thumba crater, about 19 kilometres in diameter, has been marked south-east of the Krishnan crater and is named after the place where the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took birth in 1962.

The Bekal crater, under five kilometres in diameter, is located east of the Krishnan crater and is named after a town, known for its 17th-century coastal fort.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI remains 'very poor' for half of Nov; no relief expected next week

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear pleas on Dec 1 seeking more time for Waqf registration

Cyclone

Cyclone Ditwah nears Tamil Nadu coast, red alert issued for delta districts

Ground water

13-15% of groundwater samples in India contaminated with uranium: CGWB

Air pollution, Delhi

No major Indian city achieved safe air quality levels in a decade: Study

Topics : India News Mars Kerala

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon