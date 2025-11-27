Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / No requests for EVM check from defeated candidates in Bihar election: EC

No requests for EVM check from defeated candidates in Bihar election: EC

Election Commission said no similar request was received for the eight Assembly bypolls held along with the second phase of polling in the Bihar election on November 11

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Election Commission of India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Poll authorities in Bihar have not received any application from candidates who were defeated in the recently-held Assembly polls with a request for EVM burnt-memory or microcontroller verification, the Election Commission (EC) said on Thursday.

It said no similar request was received for the eight Assembly bypolls held along with the second phase of polling in the Bihar election on November 11.

Following directions from the Supreme Court, the EC had issued revised standard operating procedures on post-counting checking and the verification of burnt memory or microcontroller of electronic voting machines (EVMs) on June 17, under which candidates at serial number 2 or 3, behind the highest-polled candidates, could seek checking and verification of EVMs within seven days of the declaration of the poll results.

 

The results of the Bihar election and Assembly bypolls were announced on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar cabinet 2025: Who are the ministers in Nitish Kumar's new team?

Samrat Choudhary, Samrat

Samrat Choudhary named BJP leader in Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha named deputy

Bihar Elections

Datanomics: Incumbents boosted JD(U) and BJP vote share in Biharpremium

Rajeev Shukla,Rajeev

Rajeev Shukla backs Rahul Gandhi after poor performance in Bihar polls

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar election results HIGHLIGHTS: NDA leaders meet Nitish Kumar over govt formation

Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News India News Election Commission Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon