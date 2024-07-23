Mass looting of liquor in Agra as 30 boxes fall off truck, video goes viral

The video of mass looting goes viral over the internet highlighting the swift and audacious action of people involved in the incident.

When the driver realised the incident, he returned to the spot, but it was too late. The bottles had been looted till then and all the culprits had disappeared.

Sandeep Yadav, a resident of Rajpur Chungi, revealed that he runs a liquor shop in Mitawali village. The transportation was scheduled to take place from Transport Nagar to his shop and a total of 110 boxes were being transported but due to that accident 30 boxes fell on the way and passersby took advantage of the situation and swiftly absconded with the fallen boxes.

The scene was recorded in the viral video shared on social media, showing people making efforts to grab liquor bottles amid commotion.

The incident sparked astonishment among the netizens raising concerns over law and order. Local authorities were ordered to investigate the cases leading to the spill and the subsequent mass looting. The viral video ignited discussion over the societal implications of alcohol availability.