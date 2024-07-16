Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Raise a toast: State govts may allow home delivery of your favourite drink

State authorities are reportedly seeking feedback on the advantages and disadvantages of online liquor delivery from e-commerce platforms and spirits manufacturers

liquor beer

Representational image

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Certain states, including New Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Kerala, are considering pilot projects for the home delivery of liquor through online platforms such as Swiggy, BigBasket, Zomato, and its quick-commerce arm Blinkit, according to a report by The Economic Times

These projects would start with low-alcohol beverages like beer, wine, and liqueurs, the report said citing industry executives familiar with the situation.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

State authorities are currently seeking feedback on the advantages and disadvantages of online liquor delivery from e-commerce platforms and spirits manufacturers, it further added.

Presently, home delivery of alcohol is permitted only in Odisha and West Bengal.

This initiative aims to cater to a growing expatriate population in larger cities, changing consumer profiles who view moderate-alcohol-content spirits as recreational drinks with meals, and women and senior citizens who find traditional liquor stores and shop-front experiences unpleasant. 

The move to allow home delivery of liquor has long been on the cards with states showing initial interest but eventually the plan fell apart.

Ensuring compliance and safety in alcohol delivery


Dinker Vashisht, vice-president of corporate affairs at Swiggy, explained that online models ensure comprehensive transaction records, age verification, and adherence to purchase limits. He added that the online technology stacks synchronise with regulatory and excise requirements, ensuring compliance with timings, dry days, and zonal delivery restrictions. Swiggy and Spencer’s Retail currently offer home delivery of spirits in West Bengal.

More From This Section

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

LIVE news: 4 security personnel killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Doda

Marina beach, Marina, Beach

Experts recommend memorial for temples destroyed by Portuguese in Goa

energy, electricity

Uttarakhand CM seeks Centre's clearance for 21 new hydel power projects

Justin Bieber, Justin, Bieber, Anant Ambani, Anant, Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Radhika

Why Anant Ambani's $600 million wedding is just business as usual

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

SC to consider petition relating Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex dispute


During the Covid-19 lockdowns, temporary allowances for alcohol delivery were made in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Assam, albeit with restrictions. However, legitimate deliveries of alcoholic beverages are not currently permitted in these states, although some local online platforms continue to deliver in Maharashtra.

Online sales boost premium alcohol brands


At present, legitimate sales models involve e-commerce and quick-delivery platforms sourcing stocks directly from retail vendors. Retail industry executives reported that online deliveries have led to a 20-30 per cent increase in sales, particularly for premium brands, in West Bengal and Odisha.

Beer and wine producers, including United Breweries, which sells the Kingfisher brand, and AB InBev, owner of Budweiser, have shown particular interest in home delivery of beer, which complements grocery shopping for urban consumers, the business-daily claimed. A senior executive at a major beer company noted that since beer needs to be chilled, it does not occupy prominent or visible space in liquor stores.

In 2020, AB InBev launched a tech platform called Beerbox, which listed outlets delivering spirits within a 3-4 km radius shortly after the Maharashtra government permitted home deliveries of spirits during the pandemic.

Also Read

auto component industry, automobiles, car component, vehicles, auto manufacturers

Budget 2024: Green tech, vehicle scrapping aid; auto sector's wishlist

Less than two years since generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) came to the market, organisations are discovering that instead of automating away jobs, the technology is boosting workers' performance. That's one of the key findings of Freshworks

Volatile market, policy issues cause a drop in India's AI startup funding

IIM Lucknow, Graphisads launch 'G Force' accelerator for media startups

IIM Lucknow, Graphisads launch 'G Force' accelerator for media startups

Security personnel during search and cordon operation after a terrorist attack, at Bhadarwah, in Doda district, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI)

Doda terror attack: 4 soldiers killed; What's fuelling terrorism in Jammu

petrol pump, fuel station, crude oil

Delhi petrol pumps shut 600 PUC centres in protest against fee hike

Topics : BS Web Reports Low-alcohol products alcohol Liquor firms Liquor sale liquor industry Liquor E-commerce sellers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon