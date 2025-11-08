Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 06:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Massive fire guts several huts near Rithala metro station in Delhi

Massive fire guts several huts near Rithala metro station in Delhi

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area even as locals scrambled to save their belongings and move to safer places

Preliminary information suggests that several huts have been gutted. Image: X@ani_digital

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

A massive fire broke out in a cluster of huts near Rithala metro station in Delhi's Rohini late on Friday night, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The DFS said it received a call regarding the blaze at around 10.56 pm, following which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firefighters are currently engaged in dousing the flames.

Preliminary information suggests that several huts have been gutted.

Meanwhile, police sources said that several LPG cylinders were said to have exploded, intensifying the blaze and triggering panic among residents.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area even as locals scrambled to save their belongings and move to safer places.

 

Police have cordoned off the area, and additional fire tenders have been kept on standby to prevent the fire from spreading further.

"Our teams are working to douse the flames. We have asked the police to keep the onlookers away," said a DFS officials.

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

