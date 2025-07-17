Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 09:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / May invoke MCOCA against Gutkha, Pan Masala traffickers: Minister Zirwal

May invoke MCOCA against Gutkha, Pan Masala traffickers: Minister Zirwal

Banned gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 450 crore has been seized so far, while more than 10000 cases have been filed in this connection, Zirwal said

Pan Masala, Gutkha

Bharatiya said the manufacturing of gutkha and pan masala takes places in other states and is then transported to Maharashtra. | (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal on Thursday said the state government is exploring whether those involved in the transportation and sale of gutkha and pan masala can be booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Banned gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 450 crore has been seized so far, while more than 10000 cases have been filed in this connection, Zirwal said.  "The state government is exploring whether to book those involved in transportation and sale of gutkha and pan masala under MCOCA. A proposal will be sent to Law and Judiciary department to seek guidance on the matter," Zhirwal said in response to a question by BJP's Shrikant Bhartiya in the legislative council.  Bharatiya said the manufacturing of gutkha and pan masala takes places in other states and is then transported to Maharashtra.  Ambadas Danve, the leader of opposition in the council, said police and the RTOs in the border districts should be held responsible for entry of such vehicles in the state.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Class, School, Teacher, Students, Student, Education, Study

Over 500K apply for 35,726 teacher posts in Bengal, says WBSSC chief

x, Twitter

X can't claim right to free speech, says Centre to Karnataka High Court

lightning strikes, lightning

Lightning kills 19 in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar announces ₹4,00,000 ex-gratia

odisha, balasore student death, protests

Highlights: 12-hour Odisha bandh today over student's suicide

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog

Over ₹238 cr released for NCR under EPC funds for clean-air plans: RTI

Topics : Maharashtra Maharashtra government Drug

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon