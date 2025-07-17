Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Over ₹238 cr released for NCR under EPC funds for clean-air plans: RTI

Over ₹238 cr released for NCR under EPC funds for clean-air plans: RTI

The funds were disbursed to ULBs in Gurugram, Jind, Narnaul, Nuh, Palwal, Greater Noida, Hapur, Bharatpur and Bhiwadi through the respective SPCBs

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog

According to the CPCB's guidelines, three-fourths of the annual EPC funds are earmarked for such initiatives across 19 NCR cities. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has released more than Rs 238 crore to nine urban local bodies (ULBs) in the NCR as part of its efforts to support city-level air pollution control under the Environment Protection Charge (EPC) funds, an RTI reply has revealed.

The funds were disbursed to ULBs in Gurugram, Jind, Narnaul, Nuh, Palwal, Greater Noida, Hapur, Bharatpur and Bhiwadi through the respective state pollution control boards (SPCBs), according to the reply provided by the CPCB's air quality management division to an application filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act on June 17.

Additionally, the release of Rs 18.56 crore for seven other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) -- Bahadurgarh, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Daruhera, Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat -- is currently under process through the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), the reply said.

 

The funds are meant to serve as gap-funding support for implementing the city action plans for air-quality improvement.

According to the CPCB's guidelines, three-fourths of the annual EPC funds are earmarked for such initiatives across 19 NCR cities.

Also Read

High temperatures

Delhi on red alert as heat index hits 51.9°C; relief expected post June 13

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh water fit for bathing: CPCB report cites 'variability in data'

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, Grap-I curbs lifted

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Delhi AQI remains in 'moderate' category for 5th day, Grap Stage-II lifted

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Delhi air remains 'moderate' after rainfall; will it turn 'poor' again?

In response to a query regarding projects under the EPC funds, the CPCB said it releases money to urban bodies as and when work orders are received for activities, such as the procurement of mechanical road-sweeping machines (MRSMs), anti-smog guns (ASGs) and pavement and road-improvement work.

The RTI query was filed by Dehradun-based activist Amit Gupta, who said a significant amount remains unused under the EPC and EC funds. "It is high time that the CPCB starts using these funds effectively for pollution control," he said.

He also pointed out that the peak pollution season is just three months away and emphasised that the EPC and EC funds could be effectively utilised to control pollution in Delhi-NCR and nearby areas. "I hope that the CPCB will ensure more transparency in the use of these funds," Gupta added.

The reply also highlighted a major push to curb stubble burning by incentivising cleaner alternatives.

Apart from infrastructure and mitigation efforts, the CPCB said it is also considering proposals for scientific studies related to air-quality assessment, pollution modelling, mitigation technologies and the health impacts of air pollution under the EPC funding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

CBSE

CBSE asks schools to set up 'oil boards' to curb high-fat food intake

PremiumChattisgarh

'Scooty Didi' from Chhattisgarh gets national praise for inspiring story

Shubhanshu Shukla

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla stable after 20-day space mission: Isro

PremiumRajasthan tourism, Desert, tourist

Early monsoon boosts tourism prospects in Rajasthan: Trade experts

Robert Vadra

ED files chargesheet against Robert Vadra in Shikohpur land deal case

Topics : Central Pollution Control Board Gurugram Greater Noida Air pollution study

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon