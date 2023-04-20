close

MCD begins work to revive three water bodies in east Delhi with landscaping

The MCD has taken up the work to revive three small water bodies in east Delhi with large-scale landscaping and rejuvenation, officials said on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
The MCD has taken up the work to revive three small water bodies in east Delhi with large-scale landscaping and rejuvenation, officials said on Thursday.

The three water bodies each cover an area of not more than an acre. There are around 20 water bodies in the national capital that will be restored under the first phase of the Mission Amrit Sarovar, they said.

"The Centre sanctioned certain funds for the restoration of water bodies in Delhi. We have begun the work to revive three water bodies in east Delhi. Slowly, we will begin the work to revive all other water bodies in the national capital," an official said.

The official said a tender has been floated for the development of a water body in Ghazipur near Highway Apartment in Ward - 19.

The tender for the redevelopment of the other two water bodies will also be floated soon, the official added.

The restoration work includes digging up and filling the pond and installing fencing.

"The ponds will be filled with water from canals after treatment through Sewage Treatment Plants," said another official, adding that it would help recharge the groundwater.

Sewage Treatment Plants will be installed near these ponds or the water from nearby ones channelised into them. Besides, rainwater will also be channelised into these ponds, which will help recharge groundwater.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will beautify these ponds by developing footpaths around the periphery and instal gazebos, sheds and benches to help citizens use these as rest and recreation spots.

They will also become aware of the importance of water, the official said.

Asked if the MCD had any plans to introduce fish in the ponds, the official said, "There are no current plans to introduce any kind of fish but some of the ponds can be developed for tourism activities like boating."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Mission Amrit Sarovar under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

It aims to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in each district of the country to address the problem of groundwater depletion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

