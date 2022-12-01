MCD elections 2022: Here's how to check your name in the voter list

The Delhi Municipal Corporation election (MCD) is to be held on Sunday, December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7. A common issue faced by voters, especially first-time voters, is that they do not find their names on the voter list in the polling stations and hence are denied casting their vote.

Here are a few ways through which you can check for your name on the electoral list before you head out to vote:

1. Open the National Voters Service Portal (www.nvsp.in) website on your device and click the ‘Search in electoral roll option’ on the screen. Here, you can search for your name on the list either through personal details or through the Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) number.





If you choose the personal details option, you are required to fill in your name, age, gender, father/husband’s name, etc., and if you choose the EPIC number option, you are required to fill in your voter ID card number and the state you belong to. At the end of both these options, you are required to fill in the captcha code on the screen and click the search option.





2. You can check for your name on the list using the ‘Voter Helpline app by the Election Commission of India on the Play store. Using the 'electoral search' option in the app, you can check if your name is on the list.

3. You can also use the Nigam Chunav Delhi app by State Election Commission Delhi also available on the Play store. Click on the 'Voter's search' option and fill in the personal details to check your name, polling station and other details.

4. Another way to find out if your name is on the electoral list is through SMS service. You can send your voter ID card number to 9211728082 or 1950 through SMS. If your name is not found on the list, you will receive a ‘No Record Found’ message. If your name is on the list, you will get the details of your polling booth along with your name and other details.