MCD implements MVC recommendations, no change in existing Unit Area Value

The recommendations of the fifth Municipal Valuation Committee (MVC-V) have been implemented with effect from April 1 this year, with due approval of the civic authorities, officials said.

No change in the existing Unit Area Value has been made as recommended by the MVC-I, they said.

The MVC-V has tried to address all grievances relating to assessment of properties and has taken many progressive steps by rationalising the multiplicative factors, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said in a statement.

"The committee in its interim report had increased Unit Area Value (UAV) by 37 per cent. However, in its final report, it reconsidered its recommendation after careful consideration of the objections raised by the stakeholders against the proposed increase and retained the UAV as recommended by MVC-I without any change," it said.

In order to encourage scientific disposal of solid waste in the city, the Committee introduced an environmental factor and announced 5 per cent rebate to such colonies / societies for undertaking scientific disposal of 100 per cent wet waste throughout the year, the MCD said.

While doing so, the Committee opined "Although, there appears to be valid reasons for upward revision in UAV, but taking into account the increase in property taxes of the years, the current economic situation and the household suffering from stress emanating from a global pandemic which resulted in loss of lives and livelihood, the Committee agrees with the objections of the stakeholders and, hence, recommends that there should be no increase in the UAV in the present scenario," the statement said.

Another major grievance which was considered by the Committee relates to occupancy factor for non-residential properties which has been reduced from 2 to 1.25, thereby reducing liability on this count by 75 per cent, the civic body said.

The Committee also tried to rationalise multiplicative factors across different property types and has kept similar broad principle for non-residential properties whose factor in almost all cases have been kept as 4, except five star hotels whose factor is 8 (which was earlier 10), it said.

"The Committee also reduced multiplicative factor for banquets from 6 to 4 and added a special category for barat ghar/community centre run by government and non-profit organization/trust/society with use factor 2," it said.

"The use factor for private schools have also been reduced from 3 to 2. The Committee also reduced the use factor to 2 for paying guest and hostels used by students considering the fact that the higher use factor will be a burden on students," the statement added.

Keeping a philanthropic view, the Committee has considered "use factor of 1 for old age home and orphanage home". The Committee has also by and large retained the existing category of colonies with minimal changes wherever warranted, the officials said.