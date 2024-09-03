Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / MCD to webcast live ward, standing committee polls on YouTube channel

MCD to webcast live ward, standing committee polls on YouTube channel

The MCD's ward committee elections for the appointment of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons for each of the 12 zonal bodies will take place on September 4

MCD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi

The elections will be held through a secret ballot. | Photo: X@MCD_Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The polls for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's ward committee and standing committee will be webcast live on the civic body's official YouTube channel on Wednesday.
"The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has completed all the preparations for the webcasting of the elections for ward committees and standing committee members, which will be held tomorrow. The MCD will broadcast the live coverage of the election through its official YouTube channel," an official statement said on Tuesday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The MCD's ward committee elections for the appointment of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons for each of the 12 zonal bodies will take place on September 4.
Elections in six zones City and SP Zone, Rohini Zone, Najafgarh Zone, West Zone, South Zone, and Central Zone will be held between 10 am and 4 pm in Hansraj Gupta Auditorium at the civic body headquarters.
In the remaining six zones, including Karol Bagh Zone, Keshav Puram Zone, Shahdara South Zone, Shahdara North Zone, Civil Lines Zone, and Narela Zone, elections will be conducted simultaneously in Satya Narayan Bansal Auditorium at the MCD headquarters.
The elections will be held through a secret ballot in accordance with the Delhi Municipal Corporation Regulations, 1958.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Demolition, construction,

Delhi's Okhla demolition: Residents say not enough time given to move out

Virendra Sachdeva, Virendra, Bansuri Swaraj, Bansuri

Five AAP MCD councillors including Pawan Sehrawat, Mamata Pawan join BJP

MCD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Will put demolition drive on hold till Aug 16 in Bhalswa colony: MCD to HC

Municipal Corporation of Delhi, MCD

Theatre groups criticise new 'burdensome' MCD rules for performing in Delhi

Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

MCD seals basements of 10 coaching centers, libraries for violating laws

Topics : MCD YouTube channel Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon