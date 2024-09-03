Malayalam film actor Nivin Pauly, five others booked for sexual assault

Pauly is among the many actors and directors who are facing allegations of sexual harassment. | Photo: Wikipedia

Actor Nivin Pauly was on Tuesday booked for the offence of rape on a complaint by a 40-year-old woman that he sexually assaulted her over a year ago in Dubai, police said. An officer of Oonnukal police station, where the FIR under section 376 of the IPC was registered, said that there are six accused, including a woman, in the case. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The first accused is a woman and Pauly is the sixth accused, the officer said. According to the woman, the incident occurred over a year ago in Dubai, the officer said, and declined to give further details.

Pauly is among the many actors and directors who are facing allegations of sexual harassment or rape by female actors following the publication of the Justice K Hema Committee report.

The committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealing instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Following the allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them.