Home / India News / Encourage research in education; change the way women are seen: Prez Murmu

Encourage research in education; change the way women are seen: Prez Murmu

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 gives impetus to research, she noted while addressing the 21st convocation ceremony at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Pune

The President advised students to try to achieve excellence in every task. | File photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Pune
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 8:03 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday stressed the need to encourage research in the education system, and said research scholars in India are capable of finding solutions to the problems not only faced by the country but by the world.
The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 gives impetus to research, she noted while addressing the 21st convocation ceremony at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Pune.
Murmu also urged students to pursue excellence and not to equate success with material possessions like money, a big house or a car.
"I am confident that the young generation is working hard towards the development of the country. People of the country possess a lot of talent and skill.
"I want you to understand the requirements of the society and using your knowledge, come up with solutions that can help in the development of the masses, especially those who are marginalised, and it can encourage sustainability," the President said.
Through the government schemes, like Start-Up India, Skill India and Stand-Up India, the young generation can achieve its aims, she said.

"I would like to tell everyone here that research should be encouraged in the education system. Research scholars from India are capable of finding solutions not only to the problems within the country but from the world. In the National Education Policy, the research has been given impetus," the President added.
The President urged professors, faculty members, and alumni of Symbiosis University to promote research in the education system.
Years of research lead to new inventions and provide new solutions to challenges, the President noted, adding that multi-disciplinary research centres are working in many areas, including water resource management, stem cell, nano-science, and climate change at Symbiosis University.
The President advised students to try to achieve excellence in every task.
"You must have heard the saying 'Chase excellence and success will follow'. But many times it happens that some people consider having more money, a big house, a big car, and other things as a sign of success," she said.
Murmu expressed confidence that students will understand the true meaning of success and undertake work which will also improve the standard of living of others.
Students can bring a positive change in the country and abroad with their personality and knowledge, she said.
"Students can make effective contributions in management, healthcare, law, social sciences, and other fields through innovation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning," she said.
The President urged students to understand the culture of different communities and regions in India and their needs.
Based on this knowledge of regions and communities, students should create software, healthcare products, and marketing strategies that help in the development of everyone, especially the underprivileged sections, and also promote sustainability, the President said.
Initiatives like Start-up India, Skill India, Make in India and Digital India will also help students in achieving their goals.
The President said the progress of Nari Shakti (women's power) is not only a matter of pride for citizens, but it is also an important parameter for the country's development.
She urged all educational institutions to encourage female students to pursue higher education and create a safe and supportive environment.
The President appreciated the establishment of 'Symbiosis Arogya Dham' - a step towards improving medical services.
All educational institutions should aim to provide value-based education to the young generation with the knowledge of the latest technology, Murmu added.
 
President Droupadi Murmu also emphasised the need to change the way women are viewed and asserted the country's progress cannot be fully realised without their socio-economic and educational development. Speaking at centenary celebrations of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in Mumbai, Murmu pointed out that women constitute half of India's population and added their active participation in various spheres was needed to take the country forward.

"Without their (women) socio-economic and educational progress, the country's development cannot be achieved the way it should be," she said.

"There is a need to change the way we look at women," the president emphasised, comments coming in the backdrop of recent cases of crime against women, including the rape and murder of a junior doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata which has triggered a massive outrage.

She hailed the contributions of Veermata Jijabai, the mother of legendary Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and social reformer Savitribai Phule, one of the pioneers in the area of women's education.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

