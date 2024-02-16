Meerut Metro sets example of India's world class building prowess: Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday hailed indigenously designed metro train set for the Meerut section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor as an example of India's capability to build finest infrastructure.

The first look of the Meerut Metro train set was unveiled on Friday and was handed over to National Capital Region Transport Corporation at Savli, Gujarat.

Addressing the event virtually, Puri said, "Establishing a robust public transportation system in metropolitan cities is a fundamental aspect of our vision for India's urban rejuvenation. Since 2014, the government has laid emphasis on improving the quality of services offered to urban dwellers."



The minister added, "The indigenously designed and manufactured MRTS train set for the Meerut section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor demonstrates our capabilities of building world-class infrastructure."



Puri said that from 248 km of operational metro lines in 2014, India's metro network has increased to 905 km so far.

"RRTS and MRTS are vital components of this ongoing transformation. The tremendous progress made so far has incentivised us to achieve the target of making India the second largest Metro network in the world, even more quickly," Puri said.

The Meerut Metro will comprise three car train sets with a capacity of carrying more than 700 passengers.

The metro corridor will have 13 stations spanning across 23 km -18 km elevated and 5 km underground.

Of 13 stations, nine are elevated, three underground, while one station (depot station) will be at grade.

The stations are Meerut South (elevated), Partapur (elevated), Rithani (elevated), Shatabdi Nagar (elevated), Brahampuri (elevated), Meerut Central (underground), Bhaisali (underground), Begumpul (underground), MES Colony (elevated), Daurli (elevated), Meerut North (elevated), Modipuram (elevated), and Modipuram Depot (at grade).

Four metro stations Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram will also serve RRTS and will allow commuters to change trains between RRTS and metro.

The 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot is currently operational for the public.

The construction of the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is underway and the entire stretch is set to be operational before the targeted timeline of June 2025, according to authorities.