WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu takes metro ride in Delhi, video surfaces

A 27-second video clip surfaced on social media, showing President Droupadi Murmu with officials in an empty Delhi metro wagon on Wednesday

Droupadi Murmu on Delhi Metro

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu, on Wednesday, was spotted in Delhi Metro, accompanied by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) MD Dr Vikas Kumar.

The purpose of the President's metro ride was not immediately clear. Details are awaited.

A 27-second video clip surfaced on social media, showing Murmu with officials in an empty metro wagon as she engaged in a discussion with Kumar.

Delhi Metro launches free shuttle service for Amit Udyan

The event comes against the backdrop of Delhi Metro's recent efforts to promote the public transport body's free shuttle services for 'Amrit Udyan' at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Hailed as the "soul" of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the magnificent garden is open to the public from February 2 to March 31.

The nearest metro stations to the Rashtrapati Bhawan are Central Secretariat and Shivaji Stadium. "Free shuttle service is also available from Gate No. 4 of Central Secretariat Metro Station," the DMRC said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier.

Udyan Utsav 2024 at Rashtrapati Bhawan

The move is the DMRC's bid to facilitate easy transportation to 'Amrit Udyan' to boost the tourist influx during the 'Udyan Utsav 2024' period. The festival was inaugurated by Murmu on February 1.

The famed garden is spread over 15 acres and will showcase over 85 species of flowers, besides a floral clock and a selfie point, among others. According to the official information, 42,000 tulips of 18 varieties have been developed for visitors this year.

The popular transport body has offered rides to many prominent national and international public figures in the past. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been spotted enjoying the metro rides, engaging in candid çhit-chat with the commuters during some of his visits to events in the national capital.
Topics : Droupadi Murmu President of India Delhi Metro DMRC New Delhi Rashtrapati Bhawan

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

