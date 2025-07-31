Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Meghalaya Catholic body urges Chhattisgarh CM to act over arrest of 2 nuns

Meghalaya Catholic body urges Chhattisgarh CM to act over arrest of 2 nuns

Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, along with Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Catholic Christians in Meghalaya's Shillong has written to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, expressing concerns over the arrest of two nuns. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Shillong
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An association of Catholic Christians in Meghalaya's Shillong has written to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, expressing concerns over the arrest of two nuns for allegedly being involved in human trafficking and religious conversion, and claiming that the charges against them were "baseless" and "falsely framed".

Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, along with Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on July 25, following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three women from the state's tribal-majority Narayanpur district and trafficking them.

 

The Catholic Association of Shillong (CAS), Meghalaya, headed by former Congress MP Vincent H Pala, claimed that the arrested persons were "only accompanying three young women, all above 18 years of age, with the full consent of their parents, for job opportunities".

"Their work is in service to humanity, regardless of caste, creed or religion. We believe such actions help foster national growth and development," the association said in the letter.

The organisation of the Catholic Christians alleged that the arrest was "instigated by members of the Bajrang Dal and motivated by communal bias rather than any credible evidence".

Also Read

Congress, Congress flag

Cong seeks govt's help for release of Catholic nuns jailed in Chhattisgarh

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids 18 places in Chhattisgarh in ₹500 crore medical supply scam probe

Chattisgarh

'Scooty Didi' from Chhattisgarh gets national praise for inspiring storypremium

JashPure

Chhattisgarh boosts forest foods brand 'JashPure' for wider outreachpremium

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh govt revives Charan Paduka scheme for tendu leaf collectorspremium

Describing the incident as "a violation of constitutional rights", the association urged the Chhattisgarh chief minister to intervene for the immediate and unconditional release of those arrested.

"The charges against them were baseless and falsely framed," the association claimed.

It appealed to the authorities concerned for the protection of minority rights and safeguards against misuse of anti-conversion laws.

"This is an infringement on the right of minorities to practise their faith and engage in social work without fear of persecution," the association stated.

It also said the nuns belong to the Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate and reiterated its condemnation of what it termed an "act of harassment".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi, Lok Sabha

PM Modi lauds Amit Shah's phenomenal speech on Operation Sindoor in RS

women safety women security crime against women

WB govt drafts rules on women's safety ahead of RG Kar case 1st anniversary

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

Sonowal to move shipping bill in LS; ST quota bill for Goa up for debate

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR till August 5

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra resumes on Baltal axis, still suspended on Pahalgam route

Topics : Chattisgarh Church Meghalaya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon