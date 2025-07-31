Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sonowal to move shipping bill in LS; ST quota bill for Goa up for debate

Sonowal to move shipping bill in LS; ST quota bill for Goa up for debate

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur for a further period of six months

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move 'The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024' to update and unify existing law to align with international maritime treaties.

According to the list of business in the Lok Sabha, the bill will be moved for passage.

The legislation will consolidate and amend the law relating to merchant shipping to ensure compliance with India's obligations under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party and also to ensure the development of Indian shipping and efficient maintenance of Indian mercantile marine in a manner best suited to serve the national interest.

 

The Lower House will also take up the 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024' for further consideration.

The bill was moved by the Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on December 17, 2024.

Also Read

Protest, Parliament Protest

INDIA bloc continues protest against Bihar's SIR, Congress leaders join in

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi denies foreign pressure to stop Operation Sindoor offensive

Anupriya Patel, Anupriya

Jan Aushadhi outlets saved ₹38,000 crore for citizens in 11 years: Govt

J P Nadda, Jagat Prakash Nadda

Op Sindoor debate: Nadda apologises to Kharge over 'mental balance' remark

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah slams Chidambaram for 'clean chit' to Pakistan in Pahalgam attack

The bill aims to enable reservation of seats in accordance with article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa, according to the list of business in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, for consideration and passage in the Upper House. The Bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, seeks to provide for the responsibilities, liabilities, rights and immunities of carriers in relation to the carriage of goods by sea, and for matters connected therewith.

Both Houses of Parliament have witnessed heated exchanges and adjournments during the initial days of the Monsoon Session, but are expected to proceed with key legislative business today. The session is scheduled to continue until August 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR till August 5

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra resumes on Baltal axis, still suspended on Pahalgam route

Security, Manipur Security

Four militants held in Manipur, 26 firearms recovered in separate ops

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab becomes first state to launch evidence-based anti-drug curriculum

wetland

India's wetland conservation resolution adopted at Ramsar CoP15 in Zimbabwe

Topics : Monsoon session of Parliament Lok Sabha Shipping industry shipping ports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon