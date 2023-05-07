close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Meghalaya govt arranges flights to bring back students from Manipur

The government of Meghalaya is arranging special flights to bring back stranded students in violence-hit Manipur, said an official statement on Saturday

ANI General News
flights, airlines, aircraft, passengers, flying, air travel

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 11:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government of Meghalaya is arranging special flights to bring back stranded students in violence-hit Manipur, said an official statement on Saturday.

Special flights from Imphal to Shillong are being arranged by the authorities to bring students back at the earliest. Travel arrangements will be made on 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th of May.

According to the official statement, two officers have been deputed by the Government of Meghalaya to travel and stay in Imphal to oversee the transfer of students and citizens from the state and arrange for local support for safe travels for the students.

Transport Department is arranging vehicles for students/citizens arriving at Guwahati Airport, and food arrangements are also being made at the airport. The Government is in touch with the students in Manipur to monitor the situation and provide them with every assistance for their safe return, read the statement.

Sixty-six students were evacuated from Imphal Airport to Guwahati Airport in Assam as on Friday. Eight more students evacuated on Saturday morning.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also held a meeting with officials and sought details of the evacuation process of students from affected areas on Saturday. Sangma took to Twitter and wrote, "Held meeting with officials to check the status of the evacuation process of students from Manipur to Meghalaya. The team is working round the clock to ensure our students from the state are back home safe.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Northeastern Railway cancels all Manipur-bound trains following violence

Swearing-in-ceremony of Meghalaya's NPP-led govt likely on Tuesday

Centre's approval required to introduce NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

Biju Patnaik Airport inaugurates 4 MW solar plant, switches to green energy

PM Modi congratulates King Charles III, Queen Camilla on their coronation

In first rally in poll-bound K'taka, Sonia slams BJP over govt's dark rule

INS Magar decommissioned after 36 years service to the country

Republic Day 2024: Only females to be part of marching contingents, bands

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Meghalaya Manipur

First Published: May 07 2023 | 6:19 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Maintain harmony, dispel fear, insecurity: Manipur Guv appeals to people

Manipur violence
4 min read

Biju Patnaik Airport inaugurates 4 MW solar plant, switches to green energy

solar projects
2 min read

PM Modi congratulates King Charles III, Queen Camilla on their coronation

King Charles III coronation
3 min read

In first rally in poll-bound K'taka, Sonia slams BJP over govt's dark rule

Sonia Gandhi
4 min read

INS Magar decommissioned after 36 years service to the country

INS Magar
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

bank
2 min read

Manipur CM N Biren Singh convenes all-party meeting in violence-hit state

Biren Singh
2 min read

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge
5 min read

Homosexuality a disorder, will grow if same-sex marriage legalised: Survey

LGBTQ
2 min read

Rahul's visit raises security concerns, will ensure not happen again: DU

Delhi University
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon