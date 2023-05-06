close

Republic Day 2024: Only females to be part of marching contingents, bands

The Defence Ministry has apprised other ministries including Home Affairs, Culture and Urban Development about the decision to hold the all women parade in the coming year

Republic Day 2022

May 06 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
Amid a major effort to promote female participation in military and other sectors, the Republic Day parade will see participation only by women in march pasts by forces, tableaux and performances.

A note has been circulated to all the defence forces along with other important stake holders by the ceremonial branch of the Ministry of Defence which organises the Republic Day parade in coordination with all other ministries and departments, defence sources told ANI.

"After detailed deliberations, it has been decided that Republic Day 2024 will have women participation, including contingents (marching and bands), tableaux and performances during the parade at the Kartavya Path," they said.

The Defence Ministry has apprised other ministries including Home Affairs, Culture and Urban Development about the decision to hold the all women parade in the coming year.

In recent years, the defence forces and paramilitary contingents have chosen women contingent commanders and deputy commanders in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to promote women's participation in all possible roles in the military as they have been given command opportunities along with deployment in combat roles.

Due to such opportunities, women have been able to be fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force and have also been inducted into Army as jawans.

Recently, the Army also opened up the Regiment of Artillery for women officers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

May 06 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

