India News / Meghwal questions WB govt over special courts for crimes against women

Meghwal questions WB govt over special courts for crimes against women

The attitude of the police has been questioned- the matter is before the Supreme Court, to cover up, things keep happening, he added

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday questioned the West Bengal government for establishing fast track special courts in only five to six districts to deliver swift justice for crimes against women.
He said only recently, the state has sent fresh proposals to set up such courts in more districts.
Talking to reporters here on the sidelines of an event, the minister said the rape-murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata was shameful.
He said mistakes have been pointed out in the action taken after the incident, which even was tardy.
 
"Matter came to the Supreme Court. Then (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter about the need for fast track courts. The scheme (for fast track special courts) already exists," he pointed out.
He said except for five-six districts, the courts were not set up (in West Bengal).

"Now their proposals have been received for some districts. People of Bengal, doctors across the country are agitated about the incident.
"The attitude of the police has been questioned... the matter is before the Supreme Court, to cover up, things keep happening," he said.
Meghwal also referred to the recent letter written by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi to Banerjee noting that the state government has not operationalised additional 11 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC) to specifically deal with cases of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases.
Devi said West Bengal has established 88 Fast Track Courts (FTCs), which are not the same as the Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) covered under a central government scheme.
Banerjee has written twice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of crimes against women. In her latest letter, she sought mandatory provision for time-bound disposal of cases of rape/rape and murder.
"In spite of the pendency of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases in West Bengal, the state has not operationalised additional 11 FTSCs which may be exclusive POCSO courts or combined FTSCs dealing with both rape and POCSO cases, as per the state's requirement," Annapurna Devi had told Banerjee after her letters to the prime minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Arjun Ram Meghwal Mamata Banerjee Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Law Ministry West Bengal Crime against women

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

