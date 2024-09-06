Business Standard
Not only fishes, crocodiles also caught in paper leak cases: Rajasthan CM

No criminal who attacks the dreams of the youth will be spared, he said while addressing a programme in Kotdi of Shahpura

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Friday that not only small fishes but also crocodiles are being caught by the police in the paper leak cases.
No criminal who attacks the dreams of the youth will be spared, he said while addressing a programme in Kotdi of Shahpura.
"So far, 115 people have been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the paper leak cases. Not only small fishes but also crocodiles are being caught in these cases," he said.
Sharma said the state government is continuously working to bring all the promises made in the Sankalp Patra and the budget on the ground.
 
He assured that every promise made in the Sankalp Patra will be fulfilled. Various health centres and hospitals are also being upgraded to expand medical and health services, he said.
The chief minister said sports stadium in Banera, and Sports Academy in Shahpura and Aasop area of ?Shahpura have also been declared 'hunting prohibited and conservation reserve area' for the protection of black deer.
Earlier, Sharma prayed at Lord Shri Charbhuja Nath and Shri Sarveshwar Mahadev temple in the Charbhuja Nath temple complex of Kotdi and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state and the people of the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan Question paper leak

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

