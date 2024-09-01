Meghwal calls for breaking 'taarikh pe taarikh' perception about judiciary

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday called for collective efforts to break the common perception that justice delivery system in India suffers from "taarikh pe taarikh culture" and asserted such efforts will strengthen the trust factor among citizens. He also proposed a critical analysis of 'aging of pending litigation'. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The minister said aging analyses and clubbing of similar cases can help reduce pendency in the courts and lauded some of the high courts for putting such a system in place. Addressing the valedictory session of national conference of district judiciary here in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Meghwal said his ministry has proposed a target of "justice for all".

The programme proposes affordable, speedy and technology-enabled citizen-centric justice at doorstep for the people.

"It is the collective responsibility of all those present at the programme to break the common perception that the justice delivery system has a taarikh pe taarikh culture," he said.

Meghwal also called for creating an ecosystem where the last person in the queue feels he is getting justice.

He said such efforts will further strengthen the "trust factor" in the judicial system.