Business Standard
No plan for law on electoral bonds for political funding: Law minister

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal replied in the negative on whether the government had any plan to bring a law regarding electoral bonds for political party funding

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

There are no plans to bring a law on electoral bonds for funding of political parties, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.
The Lower House was also told that no proposal for funding of political parties through the Election Commission was under consideration of the government.
In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal replied in the negative on whether the government had any plan to bring a law regarding electoral bonds for political party funding.
He was also asked whether an alternative or a substitute was being considered for funding of political parties to contest Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
He said no such proposal was under consideration of the government.
Responding to a separate question, Meghwal said no proposal was under consideration of the government to fund political parties through the Election Commission.
In February, the Supreme Court annulled the electoral bonds scheme for political funding, saying it violated the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arjun Ram Meghwal Law Ministry Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

