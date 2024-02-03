MeT issues heavy snowfall alert in HP, over 4 NH among 500 roads closed

The meteorological department here on Saturday sounded an orange alert for snowfall across Himachal Pradesh for the next two days.

It predicted light to moderate snowfall at most places and heavy snowfall at isolated places in mid and high hills of the state. It also cautioned of thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorm in lower areas and predicted a wet spell in the state till February 6.

The state saw moderate to heavy snow in several parts on January 31 and February 1 due to which 504 roads, including four national highways, were closed for vehicular traffic, officials said.

Shimla, the state's capital, saw a brief spell of snowfall on Saturday bringing cheer to residents and tourists. The city and its adjoining areas witnessed intermittent snowfall with overcast skies.

According to the state emergency operation centre, a maximum of 161 roads are blocked in Shimla, 153 in Lahaul and Spiti, 76 in Kullu and 62 in Chamba district and 674 transformers and 44 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

Road clearing operations are going on in full swing to clear snow from the roads at the earliest, PWD officials said.

Intense cold wave conditions persisted in most parts even as minimum temperatures rose by a few notches but stayed below normal. The weather remained dry and no snow or rain was reported from any part of the state in the past 24 hours.

The maximum temperatures were also marked below normal, the MeT said.

Kukumseri with minus 8.1 degree Celsius was coldest at night while Narkanda, Kalpa, Dalhousie and Manali shivered at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, minus 3.1 degrees Celsius and minus 1.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla recorded a minimum night temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius.