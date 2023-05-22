close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rajasthan's roads will be like those in US by 2024: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday that by the end of 2024, the roads of Rajasthan will be like those in the United States, making it a happy and prosperous state.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
road financing

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday that by the end of 2024, the roads of Rajasthan will be like those in the United States, making it a happy and prosperous state.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also said it is the aim of everyone at the Centre to make the country's villages happy and prosperous.

Gadkari said this while addressing the gathering at a foundation stone-laying programme of various development works at Pakka Sarna village in Hanumangarh district.

He said he often repeats the words of former US president John F Kennedy, who said, "America's roads are good not because America is rich. America is rich because of its good roads."

"I promise you that by the end of 2024, Rajasthan's roads will be made at par with those of America's. Due to these roads, Rajasthan will also become a happy and prosperous state," Gadkari said.

He said when governments change, the society should also change.

"There should be freedom from poverty, hunger and unemployment. The farms of the farmers should get water, youngsters should get employment, the country's imports should stop, exports should increase and farmers should become millionaires by becoming food providers and energy providers," he added.

Also Read

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari gets death threats, security tightened

India all set to achieve $5 trillion economy target by FY25: Nitin Gadkari

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh keen to import ethanol from India: Nitin Gadkari

Kamal Nath challenges BJP, RSS to discuss religion, spirituality with Rahul

Gadkari bats for decarbonising transport sector, push for ethanol economy

SC seeks response of firm Delhi marketing on plea by Zydus against HC order

The despair of Delhi's Yamuna farmers as the bulldozers arrive in droves

Vaping ban: Centre issues public notice for stricter implementation of Act

SC stalls DDA's ongoing drive to demolish illegal dwelling units in Delhi

Bombay HC extends interim protection to Ex-NCB Sameer Wankhede till June 8

Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of six national highway projects and seven railway overbridges (ROBs) under the Setu Bandhan project with a total cost of Rs 2,050 crore.

Members of Parliament Nihal Chand, Rahul Kaswan and Narendra Kumar were also present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari rajasthan Road

First Published: May 22 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Krafton's BGMI now available to download on Play Store, govt lifts ban

Battlegrounds Mobile game India, BGMI
2 min read

Amazon Fresh enters over 60 Indian cities with expanded list of groceries

Amazon fresh
1 min read

Sun Pharma Advanced Research loss widens to Rs 81.99 cr in March quarter

Sun Pharma
1 min read

Pratilipi partners with HarperCollins, to bring 200 e-books on platform

Launched three months ago, and targeted at students from the 6th to the 10th grade, Learnflex is accessible on android and iOS operating systems and also on internet browsers
2 min read

After DCW notice, MCD prohibits use of acid in civic body-run toilets

Mumbai toilet
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Jewellers getting inquiries for gold after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
3 min read

PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea on key visit, to host major summit

Modi
3 min read

Infosys techie dies after car gets stuck in flooded Bengaluru underpass

Car seen semi-submerged in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Satna on Thursday.
3 min read

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

g20, g-20
3 min read

Manipur govt extends internet suspension for 5 more days to maintain peace

Manipur violence
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon