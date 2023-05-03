Summer cyclone likely to take place in Bay of Bengal around May 9: IMD

A summer cyclone is likely to take place in the Bay of Bengal around May 9 though details of its path and intensification was not assessed as yet, the IMD said on Wednesday.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the guidance of numerical models indicate formation of a cyclonic storm around May 9, but its movement and intensification may be determined after the low pressure area forms on May 7.

However, there is no forecast so far regarding landfall over the country's coast. But fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea from May 7, he said.

Keeping in view the weather development, the Odisha government has already put collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts and officials of 11 departments on the alert, its special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu said on Wednesday.

Mohapatra said a cyclonic circulation is to be formed over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6 and under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. The system is likely to concentrate into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8.

There is a good possibility of the circulation intensifying into a cyclonic storm while moving towards the central Bay of Bengal around May 9. The system is being constantly watched and monitored regularly, he said.

Also Read Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here Cyclone Freddy deepens cholera risks in worst-hit countries: WHO Cyclone 'Mandous' starts to weaken after making landfall in Tamil Nadu: IMD Cyclone Mandous kills 3, affects over 21,000 in Sri Lanka; caution advised Low pressure in Bay of Bengal may cause heavy rains in Tamil Nadu Wrestlers' Jantar Mantar protest: Student groups demands WFI chief's arrest Great Place To Work launches National Trust Index to rank workplace culture Sanjay Singh's name in excise case charge sheet deliberate, says AAP It is crucial to maintain peace, security in Indian Ocean: India, Maldives Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj reach Jantar Mantar to support wrestlers

Stating that predicting the path of summer cyclones is very difficult, the IMD DG told a local TV news channel that the details of its path and intensity will be provided after the low pressure area is formed.

Asked about the likely impact on Odisha coast, Mohapatra said no alert has been issued for it or any other place on the east coast.

The information on the cyclone is aimed at updating fishermen, oil explorers or any other commercial operations being carried out in the Bay of Bengal, Mohapatra said that people were urged not to panic about a possible cyclone.

Mohapatra said April, May and June are considered as summer cyclone months, while September, October and November are monsoon cyclone months.

The east coast has witnessed three summer cyclones - Fani, Amphan and Yaas in the month of May in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.

A statement by Odisha's SRC's office said : As per the tropical weather outlook dated May 3, 2023, issued by IMD, the development of cyclonic circulation around 6th of May is under constant watch. IMD will communicate details of its path and intensity. No warning have been issued by IMD for Odisha coast.

However all cyclone prone districts are kept in a state of readiness. Districts and line departments along with the NDRF, ODRAF and others are in readiness for any possible eventuality.