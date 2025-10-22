Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mild earthquake of 2.9 magnitude recorded in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Mild earthquake of 2.9 magnitude recorded in Karnataka's Vijayapura

The earthquake occurred at 07:43:38 AM, and the epicentre was 2.5 kms north west of of Hattarkihal village in Yaranal gram panchayat of Basavana Bagewadi taluk

Earthquake

This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low, though there might be vibrations felt locally. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of 2.9 magnitude was recorded in Vijayapura district on Wednesday, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

The community need not panic as both the magnitude and intensity observed are low, it added.

The earthquake occurred at 07:43:38 AM, and the epicentre was 2.5 kms north west of of Hattarkihal village in Yaranal gram panchayat of Basavana Bagewadi taluk, Vijayapura district, at the depth of 05 Km, KSNDMC said in a statement.

"As per the seismic intensity map of the earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is low and the tremor might have been felt up to a radial distance of 50-60 kms from the epicentre," it said.

 

This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low, though there might be vibrations felt locally, it further said, the epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India monsoon forecast 2025, IMD above-normal rainfall prediction, normal monsoon years India, back-to-back good monsoons, India rainfall Long Period Average, LPA rainfall classification IMD, June to September rainfall average, IMD monsoon report 202

Rain batters TN, Mettur Dam reaches full capacity, schools, colleges shut

Noida expressway

Upset with Diwali bonus, UP expressway staff let vehicles pass for free

BMW, BMW Logo

Opposition leaders slam Lokpal after it floats tender to buy 7 BMW cars

Pollution, Air pollution

LIVE news updates: Air quality 'very poor' in parts of Haryana, 'poor' in Punjab

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Prez Murmu's helicopter wheels sink into Kerala's newly concreted helipad

Topics : earthquakes Karnataka Earthquake Warning

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchLatest News LIVERealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon