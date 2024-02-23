Sensex (    %)
                        
Millennials opt for destination weddings, Goa, Rajasthan top list: Survey

India's lavish wedding sector has emerged as the fourth-largest industry, contributing about Rs 4.25 trillion to the nation's gross domestic product

D V L S Pranathi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Approximately 69 per cent of urban professionals have shown a growing inclination towards hosting destination weddings, while merely 11 per cent of millennials have expressed a preference for traditional celebrations, according to a survey by Betterhalf, a Matrimonial app and wedding planning company.

India's lavish wedding sector has emerged as the fourth-largest industry, contributing about Rs 4.25 trillion to the nation's gross domestic product (GDP) as of October 2023.
While the wedding industry in India has historically fueled the nation's rapid growth, recent times have witnessed a significant transformation in the matrimonial landscape, with millennials driving a trend towards destination weddings. 

According to the survey, which gathered responses from over 5,000 individuals through various channels, including Instagram, LinkedIn, Google Forms, and Broadcasting, a significant surge in millennials opting for destination weddings has occurred. 

Additionally, modern brides and grooms are displaying a strong enthusiasm for travel, with 73 per cent of them expressing openness to exploring unique destinations within India for their wedding ceremonies.

Pawan Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Betterhalf, remarked on the significant change in the wedding scenario, stating, "To-be brides and grooms are cultivating increasing traction towards destination weddings, and Betterhalf is crafting immaculate destination wedding experiences that seamlessly resonate with the voice, values, and vision of the present generation."

The survey shows that millennials adore travelling, especially when it comes to destination weddings. Among them, 31 per cent favour picturesque blue beach settings, while 25 per cent and 24 per cent opt for mountainous landscapes and rich historical settings, respectively, for their special day. Reflecting their fondness for azure waters, breathtaking valleys, and cultural heritage, 30 per cent of millennials cite Goa and Rajasthan as their top choices for a destination wedding, with 21 per cent and 19 per cent selecting Lakshadweep and Himachal Pradesh, respectively.

Despite the allure of exotic locales, millennials are mindful of budgetary constraints. Approximately 63 per cent of respondents indicated a preference for smaller guest lists to ensure a cost-effective yet memorable wedding experience.

Given the affection for destination weddings among millennials, the survey findings indicate that approximately 33 per cent of this demographic view a budget of up to Rs 10 lakh as ideal for their destination wedding celebrations. However, 22 per cent of millennials are prepared to allocate more than Rs 30 lakh for their destination weddings, underscoring their strong inclination to spare no expense for their dream day.
First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

