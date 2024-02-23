Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

DDA to hold e-auction on March 5 for Phase III of special housing scheme

This phase of the scheme was launched on February 19. It offers 257 flats in the penthouse, high-income and middle-income group categories in different sectors of Dwarka

DDA

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Development Authority will on March 5 hold an e-auction for Phase III of its Diwali Special Housing Scheme, offering 257 flats in various categories, officials said on Friday.
This phase of the scheme was launched on February 19. It offers 257 flats in the penthouse, high-income and middle-income group categories in different sectors of Dwarka.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to a February 16 official circular on the e-auction of flats, two penthouses and 123 high-income group category flats are in Sector 19B while 132 middle-income group category flats are in Sector 14.
The tentative reserve prices for them will be Rs 5 crore, Rs 2.02 crore to Rs 2.19 crore and Rs 1.25 to Rs 1.42 crore, respectively.
The last date to register for the e-auction and submit an online earnest money deposit (EMD) is February 28. The e-auction will be held on March 5, the DDA said.
The deposit for middle-income group category flats is Rs 10 lakh, high-income group flats Rs 15 lakh and penthouses Rs 25 lakh. Participants will have to get themselves registered on the e-auction portal by paying Rs 2,500 (including GST) for each flat they wish to bid for.
This amount is non-adjustable and non-refundable.
The DDA on last November approved the launching of 'Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023', with more than 32,000 flats of different categories at various locations such as Dwarka, Lok Nayak Puram and Narela.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

IPL 2024 auction - Head to Coetzee: All you need to know about 333 players

DDA identifies land to build cricket stadium, five-star hotel in Narela

WPL 2024 auction: Gujarat Giants grab uncapped Kashvee for Rs 2 crore

West Bengal BJP leader held for running sex racket amid Sandeshkhali row

Delhi HC dismisses Mahua's plea against ED for leaking info to media

Kalyani Steels signs MoU with Odisha govt to set up manufacturing unit

PM to inaugurate South Eastern Coalfields projects in Chhattisgarh on Sat

'We are aware': Govt on Indian youths wrongly drafted into Russian army

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DDA DDA housing scheme GST Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon