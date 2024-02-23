DDA to hold e-auction on March 5 for Phase III of special housing scheme

The Delhi Development Authority will on March 5 hold an e-auction for Phase III of its Diwali Special Housing Scheme, offering 257 flats in various categories, officials said on Friday.

This phase of the scheme was launched on February 19. It offers 257 flats in the penthouse, high-income and middle-income group categories in different sectors of Dwarka.

According to a February 16 official circular on the e-auction of flats, two penthouses and 123 high-income group category flats are in Sector 19B while 132 middle-income group category flats are in Sector 14.

The tentative reserve prices for them will be Rs 5 crore, Rs 2.02 crore to Rs 2.19 crore and Rs 1.25 to Rs 1.42 crore, respectively.

The last date to register for the e-auction and submit an online earnest money deposit (EMD) is February 28. The e-auction will be held on March 5, the DDA said.

The deposit for middle-income group category flats is Rs 10 lakh, high-income group flats Rs 15 lakh and penthouses Rs 25 lakh. Participants will have to get themselves registered on the e-auction portal by paying Rs 2,500 (including GST) for each flat they wish to bid for.

This amount is non-adjustable and non-refundable.

The DDA on last November approved the launching of 'Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023', with more than 32,000 flats of different categories at various locations such as Dwarka, Lok Nayak Puram and Narela.