close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mills log record billion-litre ethanol output in Uttar Pradesh

At present, the sugarcane area and sugarcane output is estimated at 2.85 million hec­tares and 235 mt respectively

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
ethanol

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ethanol production in the current sugarcane crushing season (2022-23) has hit the billion-litre (bl) mark and is counting.   
At present, the sugarcane area and sugarcane output is estimated at 2.85 million hec­tares and 235 mt respectively.

“Rising ethanol production is helping the sugar mills in making faster payments to farmers,” said Sanjay Bhoosreddy, UP’s additional chief secretary for sugarcane and excise. The mills have settled nearly 75 per cent of their cane arrears in the current season, he added.
UP is the country’s biggest ethanol producer. A sugar byproduct, ethanol is used for a variety of purposes ranging from mixing in fossil fuel to pharmaceutical and chemical industries. sThe state has about 85 operational ethanol distilleries, while the annual capacity is estimated at 2.45 bl. Sources say the UP distilleries have already received ethanol orders to the tune of 1.58 bl, thereby implying that the seasonal production would match the same and go further up based on prospective orders.

Ethanol produced in the state is exported to oil marketing company depots, both within and outside the state, for the Centre mandated 10 per cent blending in fuel.
UP sugar production has crossed the 10 million tonnes (mt) mark and is expected to exceed 11 mt by the time the state’s crushing operations culminate in May 2023, Bhoosreddy informed.

Also Read

Ethanol pipeline gets Rs 16K-crore investment bid in Uttar Pradesh

Elections to ethanol blending: Sugar production drop weighs on stakeholders

ISMA lowers 2022-23 sugar output and ethanol diversion estimates

Govt working on policy for ethanol pumps, says Union minister Gadkari

A sugar rush for emissions: Is ethanol-spiked fuel a sweet solution?

NSE warns investors against individuals running 'dabba trading' activities

Restaurants holding eating house licence can't serve hookah: Bombay HC

1.5 mn tonnes wheat lying in state mandis, getting wet due to rains: Hooda

Families with power bills of Rs 12k to be eligible for BPL cards: Khattar

India temporarily relocates embassy from war-hit Khartoum to Port Sudan


At present, about 49 of the total 120 sugar mills in UP are crushing sugarcane, while the remaining have closed for the season. Of the total 120 mills, the private sector leads the tally with 93 plants, followed by the cooperative with 24 units and UP State Sugar Corporation with 3 units.
Meanwhile, UP Sugar Mills Association has joined hands with the World Bank to promote micro irrigation. The World Bank-supported Water Resources Group will develop a sustainable micro-irrigation model for the benefit of sugarcane farmers in 38 districts of the state.

Topics : ethanol production UP sugar production Uttar Pradesh

First Published: May 02 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Fino Payments Bank's net profit jumps 25% to Rs 22.08 cr in March quarter

Fino Payments Bank
1 min read

1.5 mn tonnes wheat lying in state mandis, getting wet due to rains: Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda
2 min read

Families with power bills of Rs 12k to be eligible for BPL cards: Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar
2 min read

India temporarily relocates embassy from war-hit Khartoum to Port Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
2 min read

Airtel Payments Bank partners NPCI to roll out face authentication for AePS

Airtel Payments Bank
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Here's a look at Sharad Pawar's eventful journey in Indian politics

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Guj HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer break

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

Sharad Pawar
3 min read

LIVE: Gujarat HC refuses to grant interim relief to RaGa in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

Kohli vs Gambhir: Old baggages lead to another round of 'juvenile' bust-up

Virat Kohli
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon