Mills log record billion-litre ethanol output in Uttar Pradesh



At present, the sugarcane area and sugarcane output is estimated at 2.85 million hec­tares and 235 mt respectively. The ethanol production in the current sugarcane crushing season (2022-23) has hit the billion-litre (bl) mark and is counting.



UP is the country’s biggest ethanol producer. A sugar byproduct, ethanol is used for a variety of purposes ranging from mixing in fossil fuel to pharmaceutical and chemical industries. sThe state has about 85 operational ethanol distilleries, while the annual capacity is estimated at 2.45 bl. Sources say the UP distilleries have already received ethanol orders to the tune of 1.58 bl, thereby implying that the seasonal production would match the same and go further up based on prospective orders. “Rising ethanol production is helping the sugar mills in making faster payments to farmers,” said Sanjay Bhoosreddy, UP’s additional chief secretary for sugarcane and excise. The mills have settled nearly 75 per cent of their cane arrears in the current season, he added.



UP sugar production has crossed the 10 million tonnes (mt) mark and is expected to exceed 11 mt by the time the state’s crushing operations culminate in May 2023, Bhoosreddy informed. Ethanol produced in the state is exported to oil marketing company depots, both within and outside the state, for the Centre mandated 10 per cent blending in fuel.

