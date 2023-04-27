ISMA lowers 2022-23 sugar output and ethanol diversion estimates



The downward revision has been made due to a fall in sugar output in Maharashtra to 10.5 million tonnes in the 2022-23 marketing year (October-September), from an earlier projection of 12.1 million tonnes. Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has not only lowered the country's sugar production estimate to 32.8 million tonnes in the current marketing year that will end in September from the earlier projected 34 million tonnes but at the same time it now expects 4 million tonnes of sugar to get diverted towards ethanol as against the earlier estimated 4.5 million tonnes.



In Maharashtra, the sugarcane crushing season has ended. However, several industry players said despite fall in sugar production, ethanol diversion will be steady at 4.5 million tonnes as against 3.6 million tonnes in 2021-22 (October to September)



In January, ISMA had projected output of 34 million tonnes, after accounting for diversion of 4.5 million tonnes towards ethanol. "ISMA has revised its all-India sugar production estimate for 2022-23 (after diversion into ethanol) to 32.8 million tonnes after considering diversion of about 4 million tonnes of sugar equivalent into ethanol," the association said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also Read Uttar Pradesh crosses Rs 12,000 crore mark in the ethanol economy Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter Cabinet hikes ethanol prices, approves subsidy for non-urea fertilisers Sugar industry MSME margins hit by flat product prices: CRISIL SME TRACKER Ethanol pipeline gets Rs 16K-crore investment bid in Uttar Pradesh Govt approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023, eyes 12% market share Electronics manufacturing gets a reality check; only $225 bn value by FY26 You may soon have to pay more for soaps, detergents, shampoos. Here's why 'Very, very comfortable': Anil Agrawal on Vedanta being over-leveraged Govt asks BSNL and MTNL to identify low-value assets for monetisation