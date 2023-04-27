close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ISMA lowers 2022-23 sugar output and ethanol diversion estimates

However, several industry players said despite fall in sugar production, ethanol diversion will be steady at 4.5 million tonnes as against 3.6 million tonnes in 2021-22 (October to September)

Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies New Delhi
sugar mill, mills, industry, farm produce, FCI, sugar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has not only lowered the country's sugar production estimate to 32.8 million tonnes in the current marketing year that will end in September from the earlier projected 34 million tonnes but at the same time it now expects 4 million tonnes of sugar to get diverted towards ethanol as against the earlier estimated 4.5 million tonnes.
The downward revision has been made due to a fall in sugar output in Maharashtra to 10.5 million tonnes in the 2022-23 marketing year (October-September), from an earlier projection of 12.1 million tonnes.

However, several industry players said despite fall in sugar production, ethanol diversion will be steady at 4.5 million tonnes as against 3.6 million tonnes in 2021-22 (October to September)
In Maharashtra, the sugarcane crushing season has ended.

"ISMA has revised its all-India sugar production estimate for 2022-23 (after diversion into ethanol) to 32.8 million tonnes after considering diversion of about 4 million tonnes of sugar equivalent into ethanol," the association said in a statement on Wednesday.
In January, ISMA had projected output of 34 million tonnes, after accounting for diversion of 4.5 million tonnes towards ethanol.

Also Read

Uttar Pradesh crosses Rs 12,000 crore mark in the ethanol economy

Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter

Cabinet hikes ethanol prices, approves subsidy for non-urea fertilisers

Sugar industry MSME margins hit by flat product prices: CRISIL SME TRACKER

Ethanol pipeline gets Rs 16K-crore investment bid in Uttar Pradesh

Govt approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023, eyes 12% market share

Electronics manufacturing gets a reality check; only $225 bn value by FY26

You may soon have to pay more for soaps, detergents, shampoos. Here's why

'Very, very comfortable': Anil Agrawal on Vedanta being over-leveraged

Govt asks BSNL and MTNL to identify low-value assets for monetisation


Sugar production in 2021-22 stood at 35.8 million tonnes post diversion towards ethanol.
The government has allowed 6 million tonnes of sugar exports for 2022-23. The country had exported around 11 million tonnes of sugar, an all time high, in the 2021-22 marketing year.
Topics : Indian sugar industry sugar industry Sugar Output Maharashtra ethanol production

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 12:13 AM IST

Latest News

View More

UTI AMC reports 60% jump in Q4 net profit to Rs 86 cr on lower expenses

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
1 min read

IIFL Finance Q4 profit rises 16% to Rs 269 cr, total income at Rs 1,079 cr

The numbers don’t look better if lenders and insurance companies are excluded from the sample
1 min read

Green hydrogen player Ohmium raises $250 mn from TPG; to ramp up capacity

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Kochi Water Metro commences operations, over 6,500 people ride on first day

Kochi Water Metro
4 min read

UTI AMC's profit after tax soars 59% to Rs 86 cr in March quarter

UTI
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Why RIL investors are still unconvinced of Mukesh Ambani's hydrogen foray

Mukesh Ambani
5 min read

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

Bajaj Finance
1 min read

L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

Results
1 min read

New dividend, bonus share policy to create value for Gujarat PSUs: Analysts

Live stock market trading action
3 min read

Stock of this digital transformation solutions provider soars 33% in 2 days

markets
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon