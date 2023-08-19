Ministry launches campaign to project India as premier wedding destination

The Ministry of Tourism on Saturday launched an ambitious campaign to showcase India as a premier wedding destination globally.

Officials on Saturday said the wedding tourism campaign also aims to unlock the potential of India's huge wedding industry.

Building upon the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to developing tourism in a mission mode, the ministry has unveiled an "ambitious campaign aimed at showcasing India as a premier wedding destination on the global stage," according to an official statement.

This campaign also envisions to explore avenues of great potential, for scaling tourism in India to new heights, the ministry said in the statement.

It seeks to "expand India's wedding industry, by enticing couples from around the world to embark on a remarkable journey to celebrate their special day in India," it added.

Launching the special campaign, G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism, said, "Today marks the beginning of a remarkable journey. A mission to position India as the epitome of wedding destinations worldwide".

A senior official in the ministry said the campaign was launched in Mumbai.

"With the launch of this campaign, I invite couples from around the world to explore the enchanting dream wedding destinations across our incredible nation," the minister said.

Reddy said the "360-degree approach" of the campaign will "ensure that every moment, from the first 'hello' to the final 'I do' is a testament to India's warm embrace and rich heritage".

The campaign begins with profiling about 25 key destinations across the country, exploring how India fits into their wedding aspirations in more than one way. From breathtaking landscapes to sacred traditions, from tantalising culinary delights to cutting-edge infrastructure, this campaign captures the essence of India's grandeur, inviting couples to say 'I do' against a backdrop that transcends imagination, the ministry said.

"It celebrates the fusion of India's ancient heritage with modern elegance, weaving a narrative that entices the world to embark on an unforgettable journey of love and celebration," the statement said.

A key highlight of the campaign lies in its collaborative approach, developed in close consultation with industry experts, associations, and seasoned wedding planners, officials said.

Their invaluable feedback has shaped a comprehensive narrative that unravels India's allure as a wedding tourism destination, addressing diverse aspirations and showcasing the myriad facets of this incredible nation, they said.

Samit Garg, President, EEMA (Event and Entertainment Management Association), said, "It's truly wonderful to witness this idea come to fruition, and it seems to be shining brightly indeed".

He also said the Ministry of Tourism has translated the vision of the Prime Minister into action and "brought the wedding tourism campaign to life".

The campaign delves into a rich interplay of India's stunning locales, ancient rituals, sumptuous gastronomy, and world-class infrastructure, presenting a captivating tapestry of possibilities.

Prerna Saxena, CEO and Founder of Theme Weavers Designs, said, "India is indeed a vast tapestry of cultural microcosms, each woven with its own unique threads of traditions, values, colors, and joy".

Utilising a 360-degree approach, the campaign will leverage the power of digital marketing, social media campaigns, strategic partnerships with wedding planners, collaborations with domestic and international influencers, and a host of offline and online activations.

The aim is also to redefine India's perception beyond the realm of royal, extravagant weddings. Its thematic focus encompasses wedding themes such as beach wedding, nature wedding, royal wedding, Himalayan wedding, and beyond, allowing couples to craft their dream celebration in the embrace of India's charm, the ministry said.

This campaign is just the beginning of the strategic endeavour to "elevate India as a wedding tourism destination", with further initiatives planned to captivate the domestic market as well.

Incredible India's wedding tourism campaign aims to establish India as the "foremost choice for couples seeking an extraordinary wedding experience" while bolstering the growth of the wedding industry and overall tourism in India. Through this endeavour, Incredible India seeks to create timeless memories and celebrate the beauty of love against the backdrop of India's rich tapestry of traditions and treasures, it said.