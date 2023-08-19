Confirmation

Andhra Pradesh CM to take up students deportation from US issue with MEA

Though the students possessed valid visas, the Andhra Pradesh government has said that CBP officials should consider granting entry to the students

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (File)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
In wake of some students from Andhra Pradesh being deported from US, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to take up the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to resolve it, said an official on Saturday.
An unspecified number of students from the southern state were deported by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) federal law enforcement agency officials recently from the American airports on landing, reports said.
"Reddy is looking into this matter and will address it to the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India for resolving this at the earliest as all students have a valid USA visa for higher studiesand also keeping in view of the careers of these students of AP," said an official of the state-government body Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) in a statement without divulging details.
Though the students possessed valid visas, the Andhra Pradesh government has said that CBP officials should consider granting entry to the students.
Issuing an advisory, the state government appealed to the students to be prepared to answer any question from the American officials and also carry all proofs on financials and other relevant documents, including understanding non-immigrant visa laws and gaining knowledge about the varsity and course.
Calling the deported students to reach out to it, APNRTS, which also functions as a specialised body for overseas education admission and counselling process has shared its helpline numbers.

The helpline numbers are +91 863 2340678 and +91 85000 27678, and email addresses, HYPERLINK "mailto:info@apnrts.com"info@apnrts.com and HYPERLINK "mailto:helpline@apnrts.com"helpline@apnrts.com

Moreover, APNRTS cautioned students to be wary of misleading private education consultancies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Andhra Pradesh USA Indian students abroad Ministry of External Affairs

