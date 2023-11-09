Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

Mizoram churches, parties, NGOs appeal to EC to change poll counting date

The CEO asked the political parties to re-submit representations to the EC seeking a change in the counting date, the MKHC leader said

Election Commission of India, ECI, EC

As per the Election Commission's schedule the counting of votes in Mizoram will be held along with four other states - Chhatisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana

Press Trust of India Aizawl
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A conglomerate of major churches, political parties and other organisations in Mizoram, on Thursday appealed to the Election Commission to reschedule the date of counting of votes cast in the November 7 state Assembly election.
Representatives of the bodies met the state chief electoral officer Madhup Vyas on Thursday and requested for the change in date for the third time.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
They also requested him to take steps to change the date of counting, a leader of Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), the church conglomerate, said.
They also submitted a written appeal to the CEO requesting for a change in the date of counting from December 3, a Sunday, to either December 4 or 5, he said.
As per the Election Commission's schedule the counting of votes in Mizoram will be held along with four other states - Chhatisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana where Assembly elections are being held.
Vyas assured that he will inform the matter to the Election Commission for consideration, he said.
The CEO asked the political parties to re-submit representations to the EC seeking a change in the counting date, the MKHC leader said.
In October seven political parties, including the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and BJP, as well as civil society organisations and student bodies, including the influential Central Young Mizo Association had jointly written to the EC to reschedule the date of counting as Sunday is considered a sacred day for the majority Christian community of the north eastern state.
All political parties in the state, including the Congress and Zoram People's Movement had also separately written to the central poll panel before this urging it to change the counting date.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

Mizoram polls: Snubbed by MNF, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo set to join BJP

Vivo PMLA case: Court extends judicial custody of 4 accused till Nov 23

REC inks pact with RailTel to finance KAVACH, other infra projects

India calls for immediate release of Israeli hostages, de-escalation: MEA

Winter Session 2023 of Parliament to take place between December 4-22

Shivraj slams Nitish Kumar's remark; says he has no right to be CM

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Mizoram NGOs

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon