Mizoram churches, parties, NGOs appeal to EC to change poll counting date

A conglomerate of major churches, political parties and other organisations in Mizoram, on Thursday appealed to the Election Commission to reschedule the date of counting of votes cast in the November 7 state Assembly election.

Representatives of the bodies met the state chief electoral officer Madhup Vyas on Thursday and requested for the change in date for the third time.

They also requested him to take steps to change the date of counting, a leader of Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), the church conglomerate, said.

They also submitted a written appeal to the CEO requesting for a change in the date of counting from December 3, a Sunday, to either December 4 or 5, he said.

As per the Election Commission's schedule the counting of votes in Mizoram will be held along with four other states - Chhatisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana where Assembly elections are being held.

Vyas assured that he will inform the matter to the Election Commission for consideration, he said.

The CEO asked the political parties to re-submit representations to the EC seeking a change in the counting date, the MKHC leader said.

In October seven political parties, including the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and BJP, as well as civil society organisations and student bodies, including the influential Central Young Mizo Association had jointly written to the EC to reschedule the date of counting as Sunday is considered a sacred day for the majority Christian community of the north eastern state.

All political parties in the state, including the Congress and Zoram People's Movement had also separately written to the central poll panel before this urging it to change the counting date.

