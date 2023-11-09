Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

Winter Session 2023 of Parliament to take place between December 4-22

There will be 15 sitting over 19 days during the Winter Session 2023 of Parliament

Rajya Sabha, Parliament

Photo: ANI twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has announced the dates for the Winter Session 2023 of Parliament, which will take place from December 4 to December 22. The Parliament sessions will include 15 sittings over 19 days. The news came through a post made on the Union minister's official X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday evening.

The post read, "Winter Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from December 4 and continue till December 22, having 15 sittings spread over 19 days. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the session."

The sessions will begin a day after the counting of votes will take place in state Assembly elections in five states: Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. The entire electoral process by the Election Commission of India is expected to wrap up by December 5. After this, the Budget session will commence between February and May, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The sessions will also take place in the new Parliament building that was inaugurated earlier this year on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Parliament held its first session on September 19 with a special winter session that discussed and subsequently passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, or Women's Reservation Act.

While more details are awaited on the agenda for the Winter Session 2023, so far, Joshi has stated that "legislative business", among other items, will be discussed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

New Parliament building explained: Costs, construction, design & more

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Shivraj slams Nitish Kumar's remark; says he has no right to be CM

Mobile internet ban extended till Nov 13 in Manipur barring few areas

Sowing of mustard seed in Rajasthan on the track to meet target soon

Health, holiday, and happiness: Business honchos' Diwali wish list

Top 10 Diwali gift ideas to celebrate the festival of light; details inside

Topics : winter session Parliament winter session Paliament Winter session Parliament Parilament winter session date BS Web Reports Pralhad Joshi

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon