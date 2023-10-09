close
Sensex (-0.73%)
65512.39 -483.24
Nifty (-0.72%)
19512.35 -141.15
Nifty Midcap (-1.34%)
39744.65 -540.05
Nifty Smallcap (-1.89%)
5809.35 -112.05
Nifty Bank (-1.07%)
43886.50 -474.10
Heatmap

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

K Beichhua said that although he had received invitations from the Congress and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), he decided to join the BJP after careful consideration

K Beichhua

K Beichhua (Source: Twitter)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 6:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Mizoram, former minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Dr K Beichhua tendered his resignation to the Assembly Speaker on Friday and has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to a report by EastMojo.

Citing his aspiration for development in Mizoram, Beichhua stated that although he had received invitations from both the Congress and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), he opted to join the BJP after careful consideration.

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla formally inducted Beichhua into the BJP at a ceremony in Aizawl. Following his induction, Beichhua told reporters that the BJP has shown strong performance in the nine years it has been in power and that the economy has progressed under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He emphasised that development is not possible without the support of the Central government.

Beichhua had resigned from Chief Minister Zoramthanga's ministry on December 13 last year, purportedly at the Chief Minister's instruction, as a cabinet and portfolio reshuffle was anticipated. On January 25, the MNF expelled him as a primary member of the party for 'anti-party activities.' Beichhua had previously secured two electoral victories as a legislator for the Siaha constituency on an MNF ticket.

In related news, legislator KT Rokhaw, who had won from the Palak constituency on a Congress ticket, also resigned from the legislature. Rokhaw revealed to reporters that he plans to join the MNF and will run for the Palak seat again, this time as an MNF candidate.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday that Assembly elections in Mizoram are set for November 7, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram polls 2023: Electoral rolls show total of 851,895 voters in state

Mizoram Assembly elections: Polling on November 7, result on December 3

Assembly polls: How do Chhattisgarh, Mizoram fare in economic parameters?

Mizoram polls: Congress leader blames MNF government for drug abuse problem

Mizoram polls 2023: Electoral rolls show total of 851,895 voters in state

Mizoram polls: MNF reveals candidates list, CM to contest from Aizawl East

Topics : Mizoram state assembly election Mizoram Assembly elections Assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceNew Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE SCORECricket World Cup IND vs AFG MatchSony WF-1000XM5 review

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan matchCricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded touristsNewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep PuriG20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon