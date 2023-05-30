close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mizoram seeks Rs 5 cr aid for relief to displaced people from Manipur

According to the Mizoram home department, 2,925 people from Manipur have fled to Kolasib district, followed by 2,738 to Aizawl and 2,257 to Saitual

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Manipur violence

Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Mizoram government has sought Rs 5 crore assistance from the Centre to provide immediate relief to people who have taken shelter in the state from violence-hit Manipur, a senior official said on Tuesday.

People from Manipur, affected by ethnic conflict, continued to flock to Mizoram, and the number rose to 8,282 till Monday, state home department commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia said.

"A letter seeking monetary assistance of Rs 5 crore as immediate relief for the internally displaced people was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs last week. We are hopeful that the Centre will provide the assistance as the displaced people are none other than Indian citizens," the state home secretary told PTI.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a four-day visit to strife-torn Manipur.

The majority of the displaced people are lodged at temporary shelters in several villages, while many are residing at their relatives' residences, Lalengmawia said.

According to the Mizoram home department, 2,925 people from Manipur have fled to Kolasib district, followed by 2,738 to Aizawl and 2,257 to Saitual.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Displaced children from Manipur can complete schooling in Mizoram: Report

Mizoram taking steps to evacuate people stranded in Manipur: Zoramthanga

Modi govt decides to recruit 17 senior officers through lateral entry mode

Max Healthcare, IIIT-Delhi tie up for healthcare research, education

No heatwave at Delhi's primary weather station for 1st time since 2014: IMD

Divisional engineer used ChatGPT to help candidates cheat in TPSC exam

Karnataka education minister hints at possibility of revising textbook

The remaining 363 people took shelter in Champhai, Khawzawl, Hnahthial, Serchhip, Mamit and Lunglei districts, it said.

The state government, NGOs, churches and village authorities are providing food and other basic needs to the displaced people, the official said.

So far, the government has not faced any problem in terms of food and other relief items as proper arrangements were made in view of the influx from the neighbouring state, he said.

However, the state government may face such problems in the long run as Mizoram has also been providing relief to more than 35,000 people from Myanmar and Bangladesh, he said.

Meanwhile, Shah on Tuesday had consultations with various stakeholders, which started with a breakfast meeting with a group of women leaders and a separate meeting with prominent personalities as part of his efforts to bring lasting peace in the violence-hit Manipur.

This is the first time the home minister is visiting the northeastern state since the ethnic clashes began in Manipur on May 3.

After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces on Sunday.

The death toll from clashes has gone up to 80, officials said.

The ethnic violence first broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts earlier this month to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Financial aid Mizoram Manipur

First Published: May 30 2023 | 5:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nvidia set to become first US chipmaker valued at over $1 trillion

Nvidia
2 min read

Operating environment to remain volatile amid global slowdown: HUL

Hindustan Unilever
3 min read

Protesting wrestlers to immerse medals in Ganga: A timeline of events

Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar
5 min read

No heatwave at Delhi's primary weather station for 1st time since 2014: IMD

People cover themselves from the sun at Millennium Bridge during a heatwave, in London (Photo: Reuters)
3 min read

Stocks of asset management firms surge as regulatory uncertainty eases

BSE, stock market, sensex
4 min read

Most Popular

Mitsubishi, Tesla, Ola Electric to bid for India's lithium reserves

Lithium reserves
2 min read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

wrestlers protest
3 min read

A note on India's commemorative coins, what's in demand and how to buy

75-rupee-coin
4 min read

India's urban unemployment rate falls to 6.8% in Q4, shows govt data

employment
3 min read

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Representative Image
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon