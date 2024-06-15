Business Standard
Modern warfare no longer solely physical domain: IAF chief V R Chaudhari

Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade of the 213 Officers' Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal, Chaudhari also said tomorrow's conflicts can't be fought with past mindset

Chennai: Agniveer Vayu trainees during their 'Combined Passing Out Parade' at Tambaram Air Force Station, in Chennai, Saturday, June 1, 2024. Total of 1983 Agniveer Vayu trainees including 234 women passed out. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Modern warfare is no longer a solely physical domain, but a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape increasingly influenced by complex data networks and advanced cyber technologies, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Saturday.
Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade of the 213 Officers' Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal near here, Chaudhari also said tomorrow's conflicts cannot be fought with yesterday's mindset.
Modern warfare is a dynamic and ever evolving landscape. It is no longer solely physical domain. It is increasingly influenced by complex data networks and advanced cyber technologies. As leaders you all need to adapt, innovate and leverage technology effectively for proving decisive in winning wars, the Air Chief Marshal said.
He further said that professionalism, aggressiveness and initiative are three most admired qualities of a leader and at the same time leaders who are thinkers are also needed.
As you embark on this extraordinary journey, let the core values of Indian Air Force-mission, integrity and excellence be your guiding beacon, he advised the cadets.
The ceremony included presentation of 'Wings' to the Flight Cadets, officers of Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and officers from friendly foreign countries who successfully completed their flying training.

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

