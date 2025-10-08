Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ramgoolam, Starmer, and probably Putin: Hosting world leaders outside Delhi

Ramgoolam, Starmer, and probably Putin: Hosting world leaders outside Delhi

PM Modi's meetings with global leaders outside New Delhi mark a shift toward decentralising India's diplomacy, with Mumbai, Varanasi and possibly Goa hosting summits

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold their delegation-level talks at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday, and not in New Delhi, as has been the convention.
 
Countries such as Russia, Germany, France, Britain and China frequently host major summits outside their capitals. Russia holds events in Yekaterinburg, Vladivostok and St Petersburg; China has done so in Hainan, Shanghai, Guangzhou and, most recently, Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. Indonesia too often looks beyond Jakarta, hosting ASEAN and other summits in Bali.
 
In India, however, hosting of bilateral and multilateral summits outside the national capital has been rare.
 
 
A shift under the Modi government
 
The practice has become somewhat more frequent during Modi’s tenure since May 26, 2014. In several instances, such as the visits of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2015), Chinese President Xi Jinping (2014), and US President Donald Trump (2020), the visiting dignitaries travelled to other Indian cities like Varanasi and Ahmedabad, though formal summit meetings took place in New Delhi.

Also Read

UK PM Keir Starmer

Bollywood is back in Britain, says UK PM after signing 3-film pact with YRF

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

UK PM Keir Starmer arrives in Mumbai on two-day visit: What's on agenda?

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer

UK PM Starmer begins India visit to boost ties after clinching trade deal

A Vodafone Idea Ltd. store in Mumbai, India

Centre weighs settlement to resolve Vodafone dues row, strengthen UK ties

India UK TARDE, India, UK, INDIA UK

India-UK FTA to boost aluminium exports as carbon tariffs pose challengepremium

 
Earlier, some of Modi’s predecessors, including Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, also sought to hold multilateral meetings outside Delhi.
 
For instance, in November 1983, while the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) was held in New Delhi, a retreat for visiting leaders took place in Goa, enhancing its global appeal as a conference and leisure destination.
Three years later, Rajiv Gandhi hosted the second South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Summit in Bengaluru. 
 
Putin may attend India-Russia summit in Goa
 
The government is exploring the possibility of hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin outside Delhi during the India-Russia Annual Summit in the first week of December, with Goa emerging as one of the potential venues.
 
Apart from Starmer’s visit, Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam visited India from September 9 to 16, with delegation-level talks taking place in Varanasi on September 11 — Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency. Since it was a state visit, Ramgoolam later travelled to Delhi for ceremonial engagements.
 
‘Taking foreign policy out of Delhi’
 
When asked about the reason for holding talks in Varanasi rather than New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on September 11:
“The PM has long emphasised the need to take foreign policy out of Delhi and the need to take diplomacy out of Delhi, because we are talking about the foreign policy not of one city, but of the entire country.”
 
Misri added that India’s diplomacy “stems from and belongs to the entire country, and it is only right that international events, including summit meetings, are held in other cities.” He described this as “something very close to the PM’s heart”, adding that the initiative reflects Modi’s vision to showcase India’s regional diversity in diplomacy.
 
From G20 to bilateral talks — expanding the map
 
In the run-up to the G20 Summit in 2023, while the main event was held in New Delhi, over 200 preparatory meetings took place across Indian cities, a precursor to this broader approach.
 
Over the years, New Delhi has remained the default venue due to cost, convenience, and administrative readiness — given that it is the seat of government and its security and logistics apparatus is experienced in handling such events.
 

Bilateral/multilateral summits outside Delhi

  • Mumbai, October 9, 2025: Delegation-level talks with UK PM Keir Starmer
  • Varanasi, September 11, 2025: Delegation-level talks with Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam
  • Chennai, October 11–12, 2019: ‘Informal’ summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping
  • Goa, October 15–16, 2016: BRICS Summit
  • Bengaluru, November 16–17, 1986: SAARC Summit
  • Goa, November 1983: CHOGM Retreat

More From This Section

Mumbai Metro Line-3

PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai Metro line-3: Check stations, timing, fare

Universities, Students, College students

University of Western Australia to start Mumbai, Chennai campuses by 2026

Wayanad landslides

'Centre has failed people of Kerala': HC on Wayanad disaster loan refusal

BMC

BMC trains over 200K people in disaster management and AI monitoring

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport, says it reflects 'Viksit Bharat'

Topics : Narendra Modi India UK relation British Prime Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon