UK PM Keir Starmer visits YRF studio, to attend football showcase in Mumbai

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday visited the Yash Raj Films office in Mumbai as part of his two-day visit to India.

Stramer's visit follows the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed earlier this year. (Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday visited the Yash Raj Films office in Mumbai as part of his two-day visit to India.
 
The British PM landed in Mumbai this morning with a delegation of business leaders, aiming to strengthen cultural, business, and educational links between New Delhi and London. This visit follows the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed earlier this year.
 
At Yash Raj Films, Starmer met its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Akshaye Widhani and actor Rani Mukherji.
 
Starmer is also scheduled to attend a football showcase organised by the English Premier League at Cooperage Ground in south Mumbai, according to news agency PTI.
 
 
He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on Thursday, during which they will review the India-UK ‘Vision 2035’, which is a focussed and time-bound 10-year road map of programmes and initiatives in trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people-to-people relations. 

The India-UK trade pact, signed in London on July 24, grants India unprecedented market access, offering duty-free entry for about 99 per cent of its exports by value. The deal is expected to boost labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, marine products, leather, footwear, and gems and jewellery.
 
For the UK, the agreement opens India’s vast market, reducing tariffs on products like whisky, gin, automobiles, cosmetics, aerospace parts, lamb, and medical devices. It also guarantees equal treatment for UK financial service providers in India.
 
The pact further outlines cooperation in areas including connectivity, emerging technologies, transport, and pharmaceuticals, and aims to increase bilateral trade by $34 billion by 2040, according to Reuters.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

