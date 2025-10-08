Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 07:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UK PM Starmer begins India visit to boost ties after clinching trade deal

UK PM Starmer begins India visit to boost ties after clinching trade deal

The deal between the world's fifth- and sixth-largest economies aims to increase bilateral trade by a further 25.5 billion pounds ($34 billion) by 2040

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer

Starmer will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi on Thursday as both sides aim to ratify and implement the UK-India trade deal within the next year (Photo: PTI)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer begins a two-day visit to India on Wednesday, joined by over a hundred leaders from the business, culture and university sectors in an effort to promote a recently signed trade deal.

Britain and India signed a free trade agreement in July during a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sealing a deal to cut tariffs on goods from textiles to whisky and cars, and allow more market access for businesses.

Talks on the trade pact were concluded in May after three years of stop-start negotiations, with both sides hastening efforts to clinch a deal in the shadow of tariff turmoil unleashed by US President Donald Trump.

 

The deal between the world's fifth- and sixth-largest economies aims to increase bilateral trade by a further 25.5 billion pounds ($34 billion) by 2040.

But the government has said that the projections were a floor, not a ceiling, to the ambition of the deal, and the visit with executives from the likes of oil major BP, engine maker Rolls-Royce, telecom firm BT, was aimed at maximising Britain's biggest post-Brexit trade deal.

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Keir Starmer

UK PM Keir Starmer to visit India on Oct 8-9 on PM Modi's invitation

India-UK, India UK flag

India, UK quantum computing collaboration in focus ahead of UK PM's visit

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Weakness brings more terrorism: Netanyahu on Manchester synagogue attack

President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer announce an agreement between the two countries during a joint press conference at Chequers near Aylesbury, England

Trump praises his hosts for royal welcome on UK visit, sidesteps key issues

Donald Trump, Trump, King Charles, Charles

After royal pomp, Trump meets UK PM Starmer on final day of state visit

"It's not just a piece of paper, it's a launchpad for growth," Starmer said, adding that India was projected to be the third-biggest economy in the world by 2028. "The opportunities waiting to be seized are unparalleled."

Starmer will hold bilateral talks with Modi on Thursday. Both sides have said they are looking to ratify the deal and bring it into effect within the next year.

Growth is one of Starmer's key priorities as he tries to reverse a slide in the polls, with a November fiscal budget expected to show a tricky fiscal picture.

British Airways, owned by IAG, said it would add a third daily flight from London's Heathrow Airport to Delhi in 2026, while Manchester Airport also said it would add a Delhi route, operated by IndiGo.

The trip also features representatives from drinks maker Diageo and the Scotch Whisky Association, with the UK-India trade deal set to cut whisky tariffs faced by UK firms to 75 per cent from 150 per cent, before reducing them to 40 per cent over the next decade.

The industry has been lobbying the UK government to reduce US tariffs after a deal between the countries did not cover whisky.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

flights, planes

Staffing shortages cause US flight delays as govt shutdown enters day 7

european central bank, EU, European Union, ECB

EU plans to cut steel import quotas by nearly half to preserve industry

Cybersecurity, cyberattack

UK businesses hit by cyberattacks, halting car production & grocery supply

World Trade Organisation, WTO

WTO downgrades global trade growth forecast to 0.5% for next year

hamas

Hamas says it's serious about Gaza deal talks, but conditions remain

Topics : Britain PM India-UK Trade deals Free trade India UK relation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon