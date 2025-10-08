Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Demat account openings fall 40% in 2025 as weak markets hit sentiment

Demat account openings fall 40% in 2025 as weak markets hit sentiment

Demat account additions dropped 40% in the first nine months of 2025 as volatility, weak returns, and fewer IPOs dampened retail investor participation

demat account

Average monthly additions stood at 2.42 million this year, compared to the record 4 million per month seen last year

Mayank Patwardhan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Demat account additions during the first nine months of calendar 2025 fell 40 per cent as weak returns and sustained market volatility weighed on new investor participation.
 
Data from depository firms showed that 21.8 million new accounts were opened between January and September this year, 14 million fewer than the 36.1 million added during the corresponding period of 2024.
 
The benchmark indices have witnessed sharp swings this year, with steep corrections in mid- and small-cap stocks curbing retail investor enthusiasm.
 
“New entrants are less inclined to enter at a time when the markets appear directionless and broader returns have moderated,” said a senior official at a large brokerage.
 
 
Average monthly additions stood at 2.42 million this year, compared to the record 4 million per month seen last year.

Market volatility and fewer IPOs weigh on sentiment
 
Industry players said that while this year’s tally appears weak compared to last year’s record, it remains healthy given three consecutive years of robust demat account growth. The total demat account base has more than tripled since 2021, driven by the post-pandemic retail investing boom and buoyant initial public offering (IPO) activity.
 
New investor onboarding has also slowed as the number of fresh public offers declined during the first nine months of 2025. Industry players expect the pickup in IPO activity in the last quarter of the year to support a recovery in demat account additions.
 
In a recent post, Nithin Kamath, founder and chief executive officer of Zerodha — India’s most profitable brokerage — sounded a note of caution: “From around October last year, several risks I had flagged began to materialise, affecting both revenues and profits. In the latest quarter (June 2025), brokerage revenues are down nearly 40 per cent from the same period last year.” 
Applying brakes Weak returns coupled with sustained volatility has weighed on account additions this year
     
First nine months of
 Demat accounts (mn)
Added Total
2021 20 69
2022 23 103
2023 21 129
2024 36 175
2025 22 207
     
Source: CDSL, NSDL    
 

Topics : demat accounts Demat Retail investors NSDL Brokerages CDSL

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

