Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport, says it reflects 'Viksit Bharat'

PM Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport, says it reflects 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai Airport, India's first fully digital airport, calling it a symbol of 'Viksit Bharat' and global connectivity

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), constructed at a cost of approximately ₹19,650 crore. 
At the inauguration event, PM Modi said, “Navi Mumbai International Airport is a project which reflects ‘Viksit Bharat’... With this new airport, farmers in Maharashtra will be connected to the markets of West Asia and Europe. This will attract investment and new businesses to the area. I congratulate the people of Maharashtra on the inauguration of this airport.” 
He added, “Our target is to make India global aviation's maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hub by the end of this decade.” 
 

Also Read

Navi Mumbai International Airport

PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport, India's first fully digital hub

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport, Metro line; launch mobility app

Navi Mumbai Airport

Adani Group to invest ₹30,000 cr more in Navi Mumbai airport expansion

Air India Express, Air India, Boeing

Air India Express set to operate 20 daily flights from Navi Mumbai airport

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Driver of Puja Khedkar's father arrested in Navi Mumbai road rage case

  Symbol of heritage and progress

Highlighting the airport’s design, PM Modi said, “The airport’s lotus-shaped structure reflects our heritage and culture. It will boost trade with other countries and enhance access to the global market.” 
Speaking on development goals, he said the new airports and the UDAN scheme for affordable air travel have made air travel easier in the country. Modi further said, “...Today, the entire nation is working towards ‘Viksit Bharat’. A Viksit Bharat is one where there is both momentum and progress, and where public welfare is paramount and government schemes make life easier for the citizens...” 
 

  Mumbai gets first fully digital airport

The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be India’s first fully digital airport, featuring pre-booked parking slots, online baggage drop, and digital immigration services. The airport’s AI-enabled automated terminal is designed to make air travel faster and smoother for passengers. 
Developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), NMIA is India’s largest greenfield airport project. Serving as the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it will work alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to reduce congestion and establish Mumbai as a global multi-airport city. 
Spanning 1,160 hectares, the airport is designed for efficiency and is expected to handle 90 million passengers annually and 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo.
 

Advanced connectivity and transit facilities

Among its unique features is an automated people mover (APM) system connecting all four passenger terminals, along with a landside APM linking the city-side for smooth transfers. 
The airport will be India’s first major aviation hub integrated with multiple transport systems, including expressways, metro lines, suburban rail, and waterway services. 
It will be directly accessible via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Sion-Panvel Highway, and Ulwe Coastal Road. Rail connectivity includes the operational Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 (Belapur to Pendhar), while the upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 8 will connect NMIA to CSMIA. Plans for water taxi and high-speed rail services are also underway. 
The airport is expected to generate over 200,000 jobs across aviation, logistics, IT, hospitality and real estate sectors.
 
[With agency inputs]

More From This Section

Indian Railways

Capex utilisation by Indian Railways hit record levels in September at 56%

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Ayodhya on two-day visit

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

HC asks Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra to pay ₹60 cr before travelling abroad

Diwali Festival

California becomes third US state to declare Diwali an official holiday

Topics : Narendra Modi Navi Mumbai Navi Mumbai international airport Mumbai airport BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon