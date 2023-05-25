Modi will become PM; Cong won't secure present tally in LS: Amit Shah

Asserting that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term after the general elections next year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that the opposition Congress will not be able to even secure its present tally in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing a public meeting here after ceremoniously distributing 44,703 appointment letters to successful candidates for Assam government jobs, the senior BJP leader alleged that the Congress has a "negative attitude" and charged it with doing politics by boycotting the scheduled inauguration of the new Parliament building.

"Narendra Modi will become the PM again next year with over 300 seats. The Congress has lost the opposition party status and will not be able to even secure the number of seats it has presently in the Lok Sabha," he said.

"The Congress has a negative attitude. The PM will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 but the Congress is doing politics by boycotting it, giving an excuse that the President should inaugurate it," he said.

He claimed that there have been instances in Congress and opposition-ruled states where foundation stone of new assembly buildings were laid by respective chief ministers and Congress leaders such as Sonia and Rahul Gandhi instead of the respective governors.

"The Congress does not allow the PM to speak inside the Parliament. Indian people have given Modi the mandate to speak. Not respecting the PM is like insulting the people's mandate," he said.

Shah said that the BJP had promised to provide one lakh government jobs in Assam before the 2021 assembly polls and within two-and-half-years, 86,000 jobs have been given and the rest will be given within the next six months.