close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Modi govt's arrogance has destroyed parliamentary system: Congress

The Congress on Thursday stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of the new Parliament building

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress

4 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 9:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Thursday stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of the new Parliament building, saying "one man's ego and desire for self-promotion" has denied the first tribal woman president her constitutional privilege to inaugurate the complex.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the "arrogance" of the Modi government has "destroyed" the parliamentary system.

"Mr Modi, Parliament is the temple of democracy established by the people. The office of the President is the first part of Parliament. The arrogance of your government has destroyed the parliamentary system," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

"140 crore Indians want to know what do you want to show by taking away the right of the President of India to inaugurate the Parliament House?" the Congress chief said.

The All India Adivasi Congress too accused the Modi government of "insulting" tribals by not getting Droupadi Murmu, the country's first tribal president, to inaugurate the new Parliament building. It also announced a nationwide protest against the move on May 26.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday, President Draupadi (sic) Murmu inaugurated the country's largest judicial campus at the Jharkhand High Court complex in Ranchi. It is one man's ego and desire for self-promotion that has denied the first Adivasi woman President her Constitutional privilege to inaugurate the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28th."

"Ashoka the Great, Akbar the Great, Modi the Inaugurate," Ramesh said.

Also Read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

What does Parliament's winter session mean for you?

This is how India's new Parliament building will look like: Pics inside

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

Not constitutionally correct: Cong ahead of Parliament inauguration by PM

Tremor of 3 magnitude hit Kutch district in Gujarat, no death reported

ADB, India signs $141.12 mn loan for industrial corridor development in AP

ITDC registers highest-ever turnover of Rs 458.08 cr, up 58% on-year

Kerala now India's first 'e-governed state'; govt services to be digitised

Adopt technology like judiciary: Meghwal's message to state officials

The Congress' attack comes a day after 20 opposition parties announced their boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi.

All the same, not everyone joined the dissenting chorus.

BSP president Mayawati called the opposition parties' boycott inappropriate and welcomed the forthcoming opening.

The Dalit politician also said Congress should have thought about "tribal honour" when it fielded a candidate against Murmu and denied her an unopposed election.

Asked the party's view of her remarks, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said fighting an election is a matter of ideology and the party has a right to field a candidate even in a lost cause.

"Fighting polls also does not mean that we are fighting a personal battle with that person. Once she has become the President, she is everyone's president. It is our responsibility to respect her.

"If the government is not respecting her, then to remind it of that responsibility is also our responsibility. It is our responsibility to remind the PM of 'raj dharm.' If Mayawati thinks that there is no need to remind the prime minister of 'raj dharm' that may be her personal opinion," Khera said.

About 20-21 political parties believe that Prime Minister Modi is "not following raj dharm," he said.

Asked about BJP's allegation that the Congress disregarded 'Sengol', Khera said, "Politics can depend on symbols, governments depend on the Constitutional order. You cannot hide behind symbols and justify the lack of governance in this country and justify the fact that you are not adhering to the Constitution of India."

Addressing another press conference at the AICC headquarters here, All India Adivasi Congress chief Shivajirao Moghe said Prime Minister Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building rather than the president is an "insult" to democracy.

"For the first time a tribal is the president, we have a woman president. This (inauguration by the PM) is an insult to tribals and women. The President is an important part of Parliament as it is the president that addresses the joint session of Parliament. It is the President who should inaugurate Parliament," Moghe said.

"I don't know whether this is happening because we are tribals," said the chief of All India Adivasi Congress department under the Indian National Congress.

Nineteen Opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, came together to jointly announce the boycott, saying they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out".

Separately, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said if Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla does not inaugurate the new Parliament building, his party would not attend.

After the Opposition's boycott call, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance also launched a sharp counterattack, calling the opposition's stand a "blatant affront to democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation."

The 19 opposition parties in their joint statement said Prime Minister Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself was a "grave insult" to democracy and a "direct assault" against it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : president Parliament

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Irdai to create state insurance plan mirroring SLBCs: Debasish Panda

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Centre further ups 2023 wheat production estimate to 112.74 million tonnes

wheat production
2 min read

Indian nationals bag top spot on UK's skilled worker, student visa tally

Britain, UK, UK flag
2 min read

Don't see another US Fed rate hike soon, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran
4 min read

India bats for bringing fugitive offenders to justice at G20 meeting

g20
3 min read

Most Popular

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

New Parliament Building
3 min read

LIVE: 2 more India-born cheetah cubs die at Kuno National Park, say sources

Cheetah
3 min read

Investment in start-ups from 21 nations will be exempt from angel tax

tax
2 min read

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon