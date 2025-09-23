Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / MoE, Atal Innovation Mission to conduct Viksit Bharat Buildathon: Pradhan

MoE, Atal Innovation Mission to conduct Viksit Bharat Buildathon: Pradhan

'The event brings together students, educators, and innovators to build solutions for a self-reliant India, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,' he added.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

The Buildathon will mobilise over one crore students from 1.5 lakh schools across the country to ideate, design, and develop prototypes under four themes, he said. | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Education and Atal Innovation Mission will conduct a Viksit Bharat Buildathon, a nationwide initiative to inspire innovation, creativity and problem-solving among school students, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

The Buildathon will mobilise over one crore students from 1.5 lakh schools across the country to ideate, design, and develop prototypes under four themes, he said.

"We propose to reach out to all schools in the country with classes 6-12, and encourage every child in those schools to be a part of ideation for Viksit Bharat by 2047. Ideation will be based on four themes, namely Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat," Pradhan said at a press conference.

 

"The event brings together students, educators, and innovators to build solutions for a self-reliant India, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

kolkata Rains, Rains

Kolkata rains: 7 dead, over 30 flights cancelled amid heavy downpour

Amit Shah, Home Minister

LIVE news updates: Startup Conclave 2025 a bridge between startups and investors, says Amit Shah

cargo

Allcargo Gati scales up warehousing capacity to tap festive season demand

Modi, Narendra Modi, Ayushman Bharat, Ayushman Card, PMJAY, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana

Ayushman Bharat at 7: A revolution in public healthcare, says PM Modi

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Vande Bharat sleeper launch after 2nd train arrives by Oct 15: Vaishnaw

Topics : Innovation growth Atal Innovation Mission Students Education ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAccenture New Andhra Pradesh CampusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon