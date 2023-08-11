Money laundering case: SC grants two-month interim bail to Nawab Malik

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail for two months to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on medical grounds in a money laundering case.

Malik had moved the top court against the Bombay High Court's July 13 order denying him bail on medical grounds in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi noted that Malik is in hospital for kidney disease and other ailments.

"We are passing the order strictly on medical conditions and have not entered into the merits of the case," the bench said.

The ED had arrested Malik in February 2022 in the case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Mumbai.

Also Read Bombay HC refuses NCP leader Nawab Malik's bail plea on medical grounds Delhi excise policy case: HC seeks ED's reply in Benoy Babu's bail plea Have agreed to CBI probe into Palghar lynching case: Maharashtra to SC Asian Games 2023: Never demanded exemption from trials - Sakshi Malik Delhi HC dismisses Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case No compensation paid from Environment Relief Fund since 2019: Govt Virat Kohli India's highest-paid Instagram celeb; here's how much he earns Isro congratulates Russia on the launch of Luna-25 mission to Moon India wearable market grows 53.3% YoY in first half of CY2023: Report Provisions for sedition offences to be completely repealed, says Amit Shah

Malik had sought relief from the HC, claiming he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease apart from various other ailments. He also sought bail on merit.

The high court had said it will hear his plea seeking bail on merit after two weeks.

The ED's case against Malik is based on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and his associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.