Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Moon's surface once a magma ocean, suggests Isro's Chandrayaan-3 data

Moon's surface once a magma ocean, suggests Isro's Chandrayaan-3 data

The analysis pertained to measurements of the lunar soil, recorded by the Pragyan rover and taken at multiple points along a 100-metre track on the surface

Vikram Lander (Photo: Twitter/@isro)

The hypothesis provides one of the possible explanations of how the Moon's crust, mantle, and core formed. | Photo: Twitter/@isro

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Data from Isro's Chandrayaan-3 mission supports the theory that the Moon was once covered in an ocean of magma, or a 'magma ocean', an analysis, published in the journal Nature, has suggested.
The analysis pertained to measurements of the lunar soil, recorded by the Pragyan rover and taken at multiple points along a 100-metre track on the surface.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The rover was deployed by the Vikram lander, which made a soft landing near the south pole of the Moon on August 23, 2023. Chandrayaan-3, consisting of the lander and rover, was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), Bengaluru.
The study's authors, including those from the Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, said that previous missions, such as NASA's Apollo and the Soviet Union's Luna, have mainly relied on samples of soil taken from equitorial and mid-latitude regions of the Moon, respectively.
Analysing Pragyan's data, which came from the Moon's south pole, the researchers found that the samples suggested that the lunar soil was uniformly composed of a single rock type - ferroan anorthosite, or FAN.
The authors said that their results were similar to those from analysis of samples taken from the equatorial and mid-latitude regions.

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amarnath yatra successful, record 512k pilgrims visited: HM Amit Shah

Delhi metro

Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership of 7.748 mn on Aug 20

cloud burst, shimla cloud burst, Himachal cloud burst

Himachal incurs Rs 1,195 cr losses since monsoon onset, 55 roads shut

Modi

LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Warsaw on first leg of two-nation visit to Poland, Ukraine

Doctor Protest, AIIMS Protest, Protest

Aiims asks docs to resume duties, forms panels to conduct security audits

Further, the similar composition of samples taken from geographically distant locations supports the lunar magma ocean hypothesis, a widely accepted scenario for Moon's early evolution, they said.
The hypothesis provides one of the possible explanations of how the Moon's crust, mantle, and core formed.
According to the hypothesis, Moon was formed as a result of collision between two protoplanets (stage preceding planet formation). While the bigger planet became the Earth, the smaller became the Moon.
As a result, the Moon became very hot, thereby, melting its entire mantle into a 'magma ocean,' the theory suggests.
It further states that as the Moon cooled while it was forming, less dense FAN floated to the surface, whereas heavier minerals sank to form the mantle, which lies underneath the crust. Therefore, the theory posits that the Moon's crust is largely made of FAN.
However, the analysis also revealed that Pragyan detected magnesium in the lunar soil, which the researchers said could not be explained by the lunar magma ocean, or LMO, hypothesis.
They added that the hypothesis has been questioned by some studies based on recent re-analysis of many samples procured during Apollo's mission.
"Although alternative scenarios exist, the APXS-measured composition, its uniformity over regional scales and the geological context support the LMO hypothesis," the authors wrote.
An Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer, or APXS, aboard the Pragyan rover was used to collect information about elements in the soil in the vicinity of the Chandrayaan-3 landing site, which was named the 'Shiv Shakti Point' on August 26, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Govindarajan Padmanabhan

Biochemist Govindarajan Padmanabhan to be awarded 1st Vigyan Ratna award

chandrayaan 3

Chandrayaan-3 success encourages startups for space sector: Nambi Narayanan

NASA plans to develop first railway systems on moon

Dry moon theory challenged as China finds traces of water in moon's soil

Chandrayaan-3 Lander, ISRO

Chandrayaan's rover makes significant discoveries on Moon's south pole

Pakistani MP Syed Mustafa Kamal addresses Parliament

India landing on moon, while children die in Karachi gutters: Pak leader

Topics : ISRO Chandrayaan-3 moon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon